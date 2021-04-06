Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms defeats challenger Thurgood Brooks

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms won reelection Tuesday night over challenger Thurgood Brooks, beating Brooks with 52% of the vote, to 48% for Brooks.
Thoms earned 2,615 votes while 2,395 voters cast their ballots for Brooks, according to unofficial results.
Speaking from his victory party at Big Swing Brewing Company Tuesday night, Thoms said he was thrilled to have won reelection.
"It was a close race and I want to thank Thurgood for running a good race and for bringing a lot of issues to everyone's attention," Thoms said. "It's time to work together and install new initiatives and make economic development a top priority.
"It was a clean race," Thoms said. "It's a great feeling to accomplish something you set out to do."
Brooks said he was proud of his team and all the support he received from voters.
"We look forward to continuing to build Rock Island together, and that means with Mike (Thoms)," Brooks said. "I think the voters were clear. It was a close race; less than 300 votes decided the winner.
"It's still clear that Rock Island wants change," Brooks said. "Rock Island wants transparency, Rock Island wants a vision and Rock Island wants inclusion. I look forward to (Thoms) hearing that message loud and clear and working toward that over the next four years."
Thoms was first elected mayor in 2017. A widely known area businessman, he retired after 29 years with Thoms-Proestler Co., a family-owned wholesale food service.
In the the past four years, Thoms said his accomplishments included providing more affordable housing, continued economic growth, and working with council members to balance the budget every year.
Brooks had sparred publicly with Thoms, accusing him of supporting the sale of the city-owned water treatment system when representatives from Illinois American Water reached out to the city last year in an attempt to discuss a possible sale. Thoms has said he does not support selling the city's water system, and has maintained it should remain under the control of Rock Island.
Thoms was faced with an increase in violent incidents and unruly crowds in the downtown district area over the summer. As a result, he issued a 30-day curfew in early September. In a further attempt to curb violence, council members made the controversial decision in February to permanently change bar closing times from 3 a.m. to 2 a.m., a move Thoms supported.
A spotlight has been placed on the strain between the community and police department, made worse with the police shooting death April 1 of DeShawn Tatum, 25, during an alleged carjacking at a gas station as he attempted to flee from police.
In the aftermath of the shooting, Brooks released a statement on his campaign page calling for better police training and community relations.
Brooks, who works as a family advocate at the Family Resource Center, is co-founder of The Resolution, a Rock Island-based group working with police departments to reform policing on the Illinois side of the Quad-Cities. He has called for greater inclusivity among leadership and elected positions in the city.