ILLINOIS SENATE

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms to challenge Democrat Rep. Mike Halpin for 36th State Senate seat

Mike Thoms

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms speaks during the city's planning session on Monday, Sept. 20, as City Council members Jenni Swanson, Judith Gilbert and Randy Hurt listen.

 Sarah Hayden

Republican Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms will face Democrat Rep. Mike Halpin of Rock Island in the Nov. 8 general election to represent the 36th District in the Illinois Senate. Halpin ran unopposed in Democratic primary Tuesday. 

According to unofficial election results Tuesday, Thoms won 72% of the vote whereas opponent Glen Evans won 27% of the vote. 

In a phone call with the Quad-City Times, Thoms said he was feeling happy and ready to take it to the next step for the general election. 

"The hard work I've put in and a lot of people helping me has put in is showing, and we learned a lot knocking on doors and talking to people," Thoms said. 

Thoms says his biggest thing going forward is continuing to knock on doors to listen and understand issues along with educating people on what he stands for as he continues to make state Senate pitch. 

Thoms noted that with his experience of working with nonprofit organizations, owning and running a family business for 30 years and being reelected as mayor for five years, he can take his knowledge and experience to Springfield to help change unfunded mandates, financial burdens, and rules and regulations that are put on cities. 

"I've got a good understanding of what I can bring to Springfield and help," Thoms said. 

Halpin has been elected state representative since 2016 and announced his candidacy for state Senate in September 2021 stating that running for Senate would provide him more of an opportunity to represent people across western Illinois.

