Rock Island mayor's race: Mayor Mike Thoms vs. Thurgood Brooks

Rock Island's mayoral race will see a matchup between incumbent Mike Thoms and challenger Thurgood Brooks in the April 6 municipal election. Both candidates met separately with members of the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus editorial boards.
Mike Thoms
Mike Thoms was elected mayor in 2017. A lifelong resident of Rock Island, Thoms attended Black Hawk College and retired after 29 years with Thoms-Proestler Co., a family-owned wholesale food service.
Thoms said voters should reelect him because the city had made progress in providing affordable housing, spurring economic development and balancing the budget every year since he was elected.
"I feel the last four years have been productive," he said. "I think the city council has worked well in harmony. We are making some good headway with economic development."
Thoms named the city's ability to recruit the companies of Green Thumb Industries, McLaughlin Body Company and Agrisolutions as examples of the city's growth by adding hundreds of jobs. He also mentioned affordable housing developments like Century Woods Apartments and the construction of Lincoln Residences as pluses.
Priorities include hiring more police officers, implementing a residential housing inspection program and filling the city's vacant economic development director position. He said the hiring of a downtown director would help revitalize downtown Rock Island.
Thoms said he would like to see the downtown become more family friendly by adding retail stores, a deli, restaurants and an ice cream shop, and making improvements to sidewalks and streetscaping.
"If you don't have economic development, you don't build your revenue into the future," he said. "You need to make sure you have people out there working on that steady foundation of income for the future.
"We've done a few things to increase revenue without raising taxes."
Another development priority is the former Watch Tower Plaza site and the 11th Street corridor. Thoms said he would like to see a sports complex built that could draw traffic toward that part of town, which would in turn attract more retail businesses. Other ideas include an Olympic-sized swimming pool or golfing venue similar to Top Golf.
"We are giving huge incentives to try and locate (businesses) there," he said. "We need to find something that the Quad-Cities doesn't have. What can we can do that's different?"
Thoms addressed the controversial issue of the city possibly selling its water system to Illinois American Water. In October, representatives from the company met with Rock Island water plant employees to answer questions about what would happen if a deal goes through. City council members voted unanimously during a goal-setting session to explore the pros and cons of selling the system.
Thoms said at this time he did not support selling the city's water system to a private company.
"I, at this point, am not in favor it," he said. "I do think the core (city) services are fire protection, police protection, water and sewer. And streets. That's the role of the city — to maintain those infrastructures."
The city recently spent $20 million to build a new water filtration plant. Another issue would be what to do with the money if the city does decide to sell the water system, such as paying off that debt. If the debt is paid off, the city could still rack up more debt for other projects, he said.
"The last thing you want is to spend that money and five years from now, you have nothing to show for it, and you don't own that asset.
"If I had to make a decision today, I would say we do not sell it. I am not at this point for selling it. But I am for investigating it. You've got to roll the rock over and see what you have. There are citizens out there that think we should. But I want to be able to answer citizens who say, 'Why didn't you (sell)?' "
Thoms said although he was open to hearing all sides of the issue, selling the water system would mean the city would no longer have control over that asset and the ability to control prices.
"I've been getting a bad rap that I'm for (selling), and I've got to say it's the opposite. I am not."
Thoms said he viewed the city "as a service industry."
"We service the citizens of Rock Island, so we've got to make sure we maintain good service," he said. "And with that, making sure the city looks and feels like the diverse city that it is. We need to continue to strive to make the city look like what it's profile is. It's not there yet, but we need to work on it. We've done a great job with community policing."
Thurgood Brooks
Born and raised in Rock Island, Thurgood Brooks graduated from Rock Island High School and earned a bachelor's degree from Western Illinois University. He works as a family advocate at the Family Advocacy Center in Rock Island and as an assistant football coach at Rock Island High School.
Brooks co-founded The Resolution last summer, a Rock Island-based group working with police departments to reform policing on the Illinois side of the Quad-Cities.
"I believe I'm the best person for the job at this point," Brooks said. "I don't believe we are doing our best in being inclusive, being transparent and following through to find the needs and desires of Rock Island residents.
"I want to be the mayor that represents all of Rock Island. I will do that by continuing to build partnerships around the community to bring resources here. What we're looking forward to doing is building a clean and green economy.
"I'm someone who works well with a team and is able to lead a team," he said.
If elected, Brooks said his goals will be to improve the city's roads, bring in more economic development and increase affordable and attractive housing. Part of his 100-day plan is to create a small-business task force made up of small-business owners, employees and residents.
"We have not truly engaged the small businesses," he said.
Brooks said one example where the city lacked in transparency was the budget. He feels it should be explained on the city's website in a way that an average person can understand it.
"We have a budget there, yes, but it's almost as if you had to be an accountant or major in economics to understand it. It's absurd; it shouldn't be that difficult."
In terms of economic development, Brooks said he is eager to see 11th Street developed. Ideas include micro-farming opportunities, farmers' markets or an amateur sports complex that would regularly draw sports teams and leagues from around the region.
"There would be regular events coming through, and that's traffic and that's income," he said.
Brooks said he would achieve that through community partnerships and networking. Another key to making the city successful would be through its promotion.
"We have to tell our story. Because we have diversity in Rock Island, doesn't make us dangerous. In fact, it's all the reason to come to Rock Island. We have a bevy of cultures here we are not seeking out to see what they can bring to Rock Island."
Brooks also does not support selling the city's water and sewer system.
"I don't think we should sell it. Ever," he said. "I'm pursuing a public servant job. The city's responsibility is to provide service; that's why we pay taxes in the first place. Water is a natural resource and a service. When you privatize something, it's for-profit."
Brooks said he had the integrity, the ambition and the ability to form partnerships needed to move Rock Island forward.
"At the end of the day, I'm someone who follows through," he said.