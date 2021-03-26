Rock Island mayor's race: Mayor Mike Thoms vs. Thurgood Brooks

Thoms said at this time he did not support selling the city's water system to a private company.

"I, at this point, am not in favor it," he said. "I do think the core (city) services are fire protection, police protection, water and sewer. And streets. That's the role of the city — to maintain those infrastructures."

The city recently spent $20 million to build a new water filtration plant. Another issue would be what to do with the money if the city does decide to sell the water system, such as paying off that debt. If the debt is paid off, the city could still rack up more debt for other projects, he said.

"The last thing you want is to spend that money and five years from now, you have nothing to show for it, and you don't own that asset.

"If I had to make a decision today, I would say we do not sell it. I am not at this point for selling it. But I am for investigating it. You've got to roll the rock over and see what you have. There are citizens out there that think we should. But I want to be able to answer citizens who say, 'Why didn't you (sell)?' "

Thoms said although he was open to hearing all sides of the issue, selling the water system would mean the city would no longer have control over that asset and the ability to control prices.