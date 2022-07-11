Rock Island-Milan School District awarded more than $2.8 million in federal funds

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, announced Monday that the Rock Island-Milan School District, Inc. has been awarded more than $2.8 million in federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Funding from health and human services will be used for the local head start program which promotes school readiness for young children from birth to age five. The program enhances cognitive, social and emotional development.

"I've always been a fierce advocate for making sure children have access to quality education," Bustos said. "This investment into our children's education will be able to continue to provide them with the tools they need to succeed and pave the way for a bright future."

Head Start programs are operated by local nonprofit organizations, community action agencies and school districts.