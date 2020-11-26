Rock Island, Moline officials urge public to help make Small Business Saturday a success

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms issued a plea Monday for residents to participate in Small Business Saturday this weekend as a way to help locally-owned businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thoms issued a proclamation during Monday's city council meeting declaring Nov. 28 as Small Business Saturday. The annual decree is intended to encourage residents to help area businesses by shopping locally.
"The city of Rock Island supports our local businesses that create jobs, boost our local economy and preserve our communities," the proclamation reads in part. "Advocacy groups, as well as public and private organizations across the country have endorsed the Saturday after Thanksgiving as Small Business Saturday."
"I can't emphasize that enough. This is important normally, but of all times, we should try to do that now," Thoms said. "Whether it be curbside or wearing a mask (while) inside shopping, please help the small and local businesses. They desperately need it."
Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri issued a similar proclamation during the Nov. 17 committee of the whole meeting, declaring Nov. 28 as Small Business Saturday.
Moline Centre Main Street Manager Geoff Manis thanked Acri for her announcement and thanked city council members and staff for assisting small businesses through "this economic obstacle course" by offering low-interest micro-loans and CARES Act funding.
"The hardships that each and every one of our city's small businesses have endured since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic have absolutely rattled their sustainable business models to their foundation," Manis said. "From the many personal conversations that I have had with our community's small businesses — not only in downtown — but throughout the many Moline business districts, I can speak firsthand that the vast majority of them are greatly concerned about their business' sustainable futures.
"Moline businesses are the heart and soul of our community and their resilience has undoubtedly shown through during this COVID-19 pandemic," he said. "Our city's small business owners are remarkably innovative by design."
According to the Small Business Administration, there are 31.7 million small businesses in the United States, which comprises 99% of all businesses and employs 47% of people working in the private sector. The SBA defines a small business as an organization that employs fewer than 500 people.
