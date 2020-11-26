Rock Island, Moline officials urge public to help make Small Business Saturday a success

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms issued a plea Monday for residents to participate in Small Business Saturday this weekend as a way to help locally-owned businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thoms issued a proclamation during Monday's city council meeting declaring Nov. 28 as Small Business Saturday. The annual decree is intended to encourage residents to help area businesses by shopping locally.

"The city of Rock Island supports our local businesses that create jobs, boost our local economy and preserve our communities," the proclamation reads in part. "Advocacy groups, as well as public and private organizations across the country have endorsed the Saturday after Thanksgiving as Small Business Saturday."

"I can't emphasize that enough. This is important normally, but of all times, we should try to do that now," Thoms said. "Whether it be curbside or wearing a mask (while) inside shopping, please help the small and local businesses. They desperately need it."

Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri issued a similar proclamation during the Nov. 17 committee of the whole meeting, declaring Nov. 28 as Small Business Saturday.