Rock Island names Miles Brainard as community and economic development director

The city of
Rock Island has named Miles Brainard as the new community and economic development director.
Brainard has served as interim community and economic development director since September, taking over when
Nathan Parch resigned after less than five months on the job.
The department oversees inspections, planning, and community development and economic development. Brainard was hired by the city as an urban planner in 2017 and two years later was promoted to planning and redevelopment administrator.
"Miles has been a great asset to the city of Rock Island," said Interim City Manager John Gripp. "His dedication and commitment to the community shine through in his work. I look forward to Miles leading our community economic and development department team."
Prior to joining the city, Brainard worked as a planner for the Mid-Iowa Development Association (MIDAS) Council of Governments in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
Brainard graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor of science degree in community and regional planning.
During his brief tenure as interim director, Brainard worked with Moline and East Moline on the development of a potential regional land bank; continued the community needs assessment in the west end of the city; and sold off surplus city-owned vacant lots.
In his new role, he will help oversee the city’s planning commission, arts commission, beautification commission, preservation commission and the board of zoning appeals; serve as the staff representative on the Rock Island Downtown steering committee; serve as a member of the Heartland Sustainability Network and the American Planning Association; and serve on River Action’s RiverWay steering committee.
Brainard said he "looks forward to continuing to work with the team of experts that make up the department team and supporting them as they work to create a better future for the city of Rock Island."
