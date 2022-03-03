Rock Island narrows search for city manager to final three candidates

Rock Island is close to announcing a new city manager.

Council members met in closed session during a special meeting Wednesday night to interview the final three candidates, with secondary interviews to follow this week.

According to three city officials, the finalists are Todd Thompson, the current city manager for Galesburg; Richard Keehner, former village manager of Villa Park, Ill.; and Gerald Smith, city manager of Creedmore, North Carolina.

"We have some follow-up interviews scheduled," Interim City Manager John Gripp said Thursday.

Gripp has been parks and recreation director since 2016 and employed by the city since 2000. He stepped in as interim manager when City Manager Randy Tweet retired in December after 22 years with the city.

Gripp originally interviewed for the city manager position but withdrew his name for personal reasons.

"I really enjoy being the parks director," he said. "We have a strategic plan in place and it's been very successful. I want to make sure I work with staff to complete those projects."

Mayor Mike Thoms said the city received 36 applications for the city manager position.

"We were very pleased to get a number of strong candidates," Thoms said. "We are very positive that Rock Island will have a strong manager to move the city forward."

Human Resources Director Rob Baugous said the final candidate will be announced in an upcoming city council meeting this month.

