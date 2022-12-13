Rock Island OKs special downtown taxing district

Rock Island is officially moving forward with a new taxing district for downtown.

In a 7-1 vote Monday, the city council approved the final reading of an ordinance to establish a Special Service Area, or SSA, in downtown. The distinction works by levying a tax in a specific area of the city, which then will benefit from the proceeds of the tax.

Property owners in the SSA will pay an additional 1.15% tax on their assessed value.

Third Ward Ald. Judith Higgins Gilbert was the lone no-vote. Throughout the approval process, Gilbert has consistently voted no, reiterating in council meetings that some residents, property, and business owners have approached her, saying they do not feel comfortable with the Quad Cities Chamber managing the SSA.

She also has questioned the timing of an additional tax burden, given the current economy.

An agreement for providing downtown place-management services between the city and the Chamber was presented to council Monday evening. Community and Economic Development Director Miles Brainard presented the draft agreement, saying it breaks down the agreement for providing services and the bylaws for the place management organization itself.

According to the terms and conditions, the chamber would need to establish a downtown place management organization called the Rock Island Downtown Alliance and should have a board of directors of 12 voting members.

The mayor, fifth ward alderperson, and city manager would be permanent voting members of the board and will include nine non-permanent voting members that are two downtown residents, three downtown business owners who may also be a property owners, three downtown property owners, and one downtown non-profit owner, director, or leader.

The city's community and economic development director and the downtown director, who will be employed by the Chamber, also would be members of the board. Both will be non-voting, ex-officio members.

"It would be the board, made up of downtown property owners, residents, and business owners who are really setting the agenda, setting the policy, advising on how the money of the organization should be used for the benefit of the downtown," Brainard said.

The nine non-permanent members would be divided into three appointment groups, with the initial appointment groups serving one, two, or three-year terms when the board is first established. Once the member's initial terms have expired, they can be reappointed for a three-year term.

The council has a deadline to approve an initial board by March 31, 2023.

Brainard noted that there is no proposed budget at this time, saying the idea is to let the stakeholders appointed to the board and committees decide how the new tax money will be spent.

"The idea for this whole thing has been to try to give those downtown property owners, business owners, and residents really the power and put them in the driver's seat of what's going to go on with this downtown organization," he said.

The Chamber is required to submit a work plan, with performance metrics and a corresponding budget, to the Rock Island city manager by June 30, 2023. Council will have the authority to approve the work plan and budget.

The complete draft agreement between the city and Chamber can be found online under the council study session for Monday, Dec. 12th meeting. The agreement is expected to go before council for a vote on Monday, Dec. 19.