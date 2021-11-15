Rock Island Parks and Rec Director John Gripp named interim city manager

Swanson said the appointment of an internal candidate could cause other potential candidates to lose interest.

"I think John Gripp is a wonderful person," Swanson said. "I think he would be a wonderful interim city manager; I think he would be a great city manager, too, so this has nothing to do with him, his job, or anything.

"But in my conversations with GovHR, they had indicated to me that we will have a difficult time finding quality candidates for our city manager position if one of our internal candidates is our interim city manager," Swanson said. "Others will not apply out of professional courtesy because they don't want to take the job away from somebody internal. Others won't go through the time because historically, internal interim city managers tend to get the position. It will limit our ability to get a fair amount of applicants for it.

"From a city standpoint, we need to get quality candidates in."

Alderman Randy Hurt, Ward 2, asked how other candidates would know an internal candidate has been named interim city manager.

"If they ask GovHR, they would have to tell them," Swanson said.

Alderwoman Judith Gilbert, Ward 3, said she also has had conversations with GovHR.