Rock Island pays out $420,400 to settle two claims against the city

The city of Rock Island has paid out two claims totaling $420,400 against the city — $7,900 to a Bettendorf woman after her car was struck by a Rock Island police vehicle and $412,500 to Augustana College for the failure of a sewer pipe in 2017 that caused the Augustana Slough to drain into surrounding areas.

City council members approved both claims during the March 14 meeting after both matters had been discussed in closed session.

Car accident

Diana Sanchez, of Bettendorf, settled a general liability claim against Rock Island when the car she was riding in, driven by her daughter, was rear-ended by a police squad car while they were stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of 24th Street and 46th Avenue on Jan. 10.

Sanchez's vehicle sustained significant damage as a result of the crash.

Sanchez, who has not hired an attorney at this point, settled her claim for $7,900 from the city to compensate her for damages, the cost of a rental vehicle and lost wages.

Augustana College

Augustana College filed a lawsuit against Rock Island in June 2018 seeking in excess of $750,000, alleging the city was responsible for the draining of the campus slough when a city-owned sewer pipe beneath it failed.

The 370-page filing shows the college settled for $412,500 after nearly four years of litigation.

The slough, located near the Thomas Tredway Library, began draining on June 3, 2017. As water flooded onto the campus, Augustana officials claimed damage was caused to nearby Bergendoff Hall, Centennial Hall, the Carver Center, the Knowlton Outdoor Athletic Complex and surrounding parking lots, leaving the facilities unusable for a period of months.

Augustana was represented by William Rector of Bozeman, Neighbour, Patton & Noe, LLP, who stated in the complaint that it was the city's responsibility to maintain the sewer pipe that ran beneath the slough and that the city had owned, inspected and maintained the line since at least Jan. 1, 2000.

The complaint states city staff were aware the 36-inch pipe was at risk of failure and nothing was done to fix it or to warn college personnel of the problem.

"The Slough is an Augustana College campus landmark and as such, is an important, valuable feature of the Augustana College landscape," the filing states.

The pipe was surveyed by the city in 2003 using combined televising and it was discovered that tree roots and mineral deposits had broken through the pipe, cracking it and "presenting an obvious risk of failure and through such failure, a danger to the surrounding Augustana College property."

The suit states the city did not correct the problem or notify Augustana of the risk. The pipe broke open June 3, 2017.

"The draining of the slough and flooding caused catastrophic damage to surrounding Augustana College property and the contents therein," the filing states and that the city had "ample opportunity" to repair the pipe from 2003 to June 2017.

The pipe, which runs the entirety of the slough, was replaced and the slough refilled within a few weeks.

