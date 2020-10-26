Rock Island plans to spend $87 million on infrastructure projects over next five years

To fund these projects, the city is projecting 36% of the revenue will come from TIF districts; 29% from gaming revenues; and 11.6% will come from grants, which Masson said have been increasing. Gaming revenues in 2021 are projected to bring in $3.7 million.

About 4% of funds will come from contributions from organizations like the Quad City Botanical Center, Bi-State Regional Commission and River Action.

The city is budgeting 29% percent of revenues to be spent repaying debt, which includes $3.6 million in principal and interest payments, Masson said.

Other capital improvement plans in the budget are cameras and laptops for police squad cars and body cameras for police officers.

"Each year the cost for body cameras has been about $96,000 and we have paid for that from gaming funds," Masson said. "That is now contained within the general fund budget. We are proceeding in replacing the police fleet of cars. The cameras in the police cars will work seamlessly with the body cameras."

