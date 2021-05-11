Rock Island police officers silently protest after alderman called them "agents of state violence"

Angry residents also spoke out during the public comments portion at the beginning of the meeting. But the protest was directed at an empty seat; Parker was absent.

Don Mewes said Parker's comments were "anti-police, anti-law enforcement, anti-citizen of Rock Island. We deserve better; we deserve protection."

Rock Island resident Ray Lind called for Parker's resignation.

"Seriously, he needs to resign," Lind said. "At the end of the day, this alderman has chosen a side. This is very easy to fix if he is courageous enough to move forward in the right direction. Instead, he feeds the ignorant, making them believe the police are the problem."

Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Executive Director, Shawn Roselieb, who issued a statement April 30 demanding a retraction and apology from Parker, was in attendance to speak in support of the police department and discourage online criticism against police.

"I challenge you to push away from the keyboard," Roselieb said. "I challenge you to stay off of social media. I challenge you to pick up the phone, make a phone call, meet in person with your police chief."

Andrew DeFrieze spoke in support of Parker, saying Parker was right to question whether foot pursuits are necessary.