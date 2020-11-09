Rock Island proposes 6% tax increase in 2021 budget

The city of Rock Island is proposing a tax rate of $2.92, amounting to a 6.24% increase in its 2021 budget for the city's portion of property taxes.

The amount equals an additional $46.88 annually — for a total of $798 — per $100,000 of equalized assessed value, or $3.91 more per month per household. Because the proposed tax increase is more than 4.9%, a public hearing will have to be held.

Rock Island Finance Director Stephanie Masson presented the proposed 2021 budget to council members Monday night.

"The budget is a yearlong process and it's a lot of work," Masson said. "Some of the city's funds have had challenges and it is management's goal to keep financial impacts to a minimum and to continue providing the services that our businesses and residents expect from us.

"It is always our goal to keep fiscal responsibility in mind when we're developing a budget. We have weathered fiscal challenges in the past, but it's so important to maintain our current position and at a minimum, maintain and improve our financial position in the future."

The city anticipates $119.7 million in expenditures and $109.6 million in revenue. Expenses are down by nearly $4 million from last year's budget, Masson said.