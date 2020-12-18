Rock Island receives $1.4M from FEMA for repairs to Sunset Marina

Sunset Marina will undergo some major repairs and upgrades with financial assistance from the federal government.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, announced Friday that the marina will receive a total of $1.4 million in federal funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The money will be used to make repairs and upgrades in areas of the marina damaged by strong storms and recent flooding.
Sunset Marina, located in Sunset Park on the Mississippi River at 31st Avenue, Rock Island, has docking space for 473 boats from 16 feet to 60 feet in length. City council members on Monday voted to increase rates by 1% for full season slip rates in 2021.
"The Rock Island Marina is a place for our community to come together and enjoy the unique recreational actives our region has to offer," Bustos said in a release. "This federal investment is key to moving this project forward to rebuild following severe weather and ensure it remains strong for years to come. I’ll continue to fight to bring support for critical infrastructure improvements like this to our community."
F3 Marina took over management of Sunset Marina in Oct. 2018.
"The City of Rock Island and F3 Marina are excited to receive this grant award that will offer Sunset Marina a great opportunity to revitalize the property and to better serve our boaters for years to come," Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms said in a release. "These repairs will add to the already beautiful view the marina property has to offer and I’m pleased to partner with Congresswoman Bustos to make this exiting announcement today."
