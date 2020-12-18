Rock Island receives $1.4M from FEMA for repairs to Sunset Marina

Sunset Marina will undergo some major repairs and upgrades with financial assistance from the federal government.

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, announced Friday that the marina will receive a total of $1.4 million in federal funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The money will be used to make repairs and upgrades in areas of the marina damaged by strong storms and recent flooding.

Sunset Marina, located in Sunset Park on the Mississippi River at 31st Avenue, Rock Island, has docking space for 473 boats from 16 feet to 60 feet in length. City council members on Monday voted to increase rates by 1% for full season slip rates in 2021.