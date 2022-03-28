Rock Island receives $50,000 grant from T-Mobile to add lighting at Douglas Park

Douglas Park, 18th Avenue and 10th Street, Friends of Douglas Park/Kevin Corrigan and Rock Island Parks and Recreation/John Gripp
Special Recognition Award. Only a few years ago, many felt that the city should dispose of the historic Douglas Park. With the help of the nonprofit Friends group and Gripp, the park now has a new ball field, concession stand, and parking lot, and it is being used and promoted again. Planned improvements include restoration and reuse of the historic fire station.
Lights line the baseball field at Douglas Park in Rock Island.
Rock Island is one of 25 small towns to benefit from T-Mobile's Hometown Grants program, an initiative designed to jump start community development projects.
T-Mobile has awarded Rock Island a $50,000 grant to go toward installing field lighting for the youth baseball diamond and a multi-purpose field at the historic Douglas Park, 18th Avenue and 9th Street.
Douglas Park opened in 1905 and was a former National Football League venue, serving as the site of the first National Football League game on September 26, 1920.
"Douglas Park has such a significant sports history, and this gift will help complete the park’s renovations to ensure it is a welcoming space for our community to enjoy superior recreational and sports opportunities for years to come," Mayor Mike Thoms said in a news release.
T-Mobile launched its Hometown Grants program last April, awarding grants every quarter. The program is a $25 million, five-year initiative to support the people and organizations who help small towns across America thrive and grow by providing funding to kickstart important new community development projects.
