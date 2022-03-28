 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock Island receives $50,000 grant from T-Mobile to add lighting at Douglas Park

Rock Island is one of 25 small towns to benefit from T-Mobile's Hometown Grants program, an initiative designed to jump start community development projects.

T-Mobile has awarded Rock Island a $50,000 grant to go toward installing field lighting for the youth baseball diamond and a multi-purpose field at the historic Douglas Park, 18th Avenue and 9th Street. 

Douglas Park opened in 1905 and was a former National Football League venue, serving as the site of the first National Football League game on September 26, 1920.

"Douglas Park has such a significant sports history, and this gift will help complete the park’s renovations to ensure it is a welcoming space for our community to enjoy superior recreational and sports opportunities for years to come," Mayor Mike Thoms said in a news release. 

T-Mobile launched its Hometown Grants program last April, awarding grants every quarter. The program is a $25 million, five-year initiative to support the people and organizations who help small towns across America thrive and grow by providing funding to kickstart important new community development projects. 

T-Mobile said the Hometown Grants program shows the company's commitment to rural America, and that "it wants to be part of the community and help small towns thrive."

