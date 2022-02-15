Rock Island rejects controversial Black history trail grant

Rock Island City Council members on Monday voted to reject a controversial Black history trail grant awarded to the city by the National Park Service.

Tempers flared during an hour-long contentious discussion as council members interrupted and shouted over each other while debating whether to keep or return the grant.

The African American Civil Rights Grant, in the amount of $33,500, was awarded last year by the National Park Service and the U.S. Historic Preservation Fund to help the city create 10 sites of historic or cultural significance.

But the grant caused problems with members of the Black community, who said they were not consulted prior to the grant process and in response, formed a coalition called the Rock Island Coalition of African American Stakeholders.

"There has to be change. We are tired of individuals from afar making decisions for our community without including them," said 1st Ward Alderman Moses Robinson. "No matter what excuse they give, it doesn't erase the fact that communication was not had. We've been saying that for awhile.

"We are just chasing dollars instead of worrying about how that affects individuals," he said. "We can do that work ourselves."

Alderwoman Judith Gilbert, Ward 3, voted against returning the grant, saying council members had a "moral and legal obligation" to honor a verbal agreement former City Manager Randy Tweet brokered between the city and the grant writers, Natalie Linville-Mass, owner of QC PastPort and Media Link, and Charles Pearson, owner of Pearson Consulting.

"There is a member of the coalition who stated on a ZOOM meeting, twice, that she was aware of the grant opportunity," Gilbert said. "No one else came to the city with this grant opportunity and said, let's apply for it. But Natalie (Linville-Mass) and Charles (Pearson) did.

"Natalie has already created a wayfaring system for heritage tourism."

Alderman Dylan Parker, Ward 5, said the city could allocate $100,000 from the hotel-motel tax for creating a heritage tourism initiative that includes the telling of Black history.

"I think all of us in this room want to do the good work of telling the story of Black Rock Islanders and Black Americans," he said.

Alderwoman Jenni Swanson, Ward 4, said the city was in a "no-win situation."

"The frustrating part is, if we pass through the funds, I feel there is not going to be cooperation and this is not going to come to fruition," she said. "It's going to be a mess. If we give the funds back, it will be a black mark (with the National Park Service). There is no right answer. It has been agonizingly painful for me to come up with a decision on how to vote.

"It's a great project that really has to happen, but in its present form, I really feel like it's not going to happen."

"I just hate giving money back; I don't like this," said 7th Ward Alderman Bill Healy.

Robinson said it was frustrating to learn information about the grant from his own community rather than from the city first.

"When we're recording their history — our history — and you're not part of that discussion, I think that's what everyone is missing," he said. "You still need stories of African-American history, but you're not inviting them to the table."

Public comments from members of the coalition lasted more than 30 minutes.

Thurgood Brooks, a former mayoral candidate and current State Rep. candidate, said he's spoken to "hundreds" of residents in the city and that "not one person of color is in agreement" with council members voting to keep the grant.

"This is a simple vote; this is probably the easiest vote you could make," Brooks said.

"I will remember. That's not a threat; I'm not interested in threatening you," Brooks said. "But I will tell you this — whoever votes (for the grant), I will make it my duty to make sure everybody knows you voted 'yes.' I will make it my duty to ensure you will not be re-elected."

Alderman Mark Poulos, Ward 6, said he was prepared to vote against the grant because of opposition from the Black community but after Brooks' comments, he was having second thoughts.

"The problem I have, is when those same individuals that I was prepared to support, come and in and virtually threaten anybody who is up for re-election that if you don't do this, we're going to turn the city against you," Poulos said. "I thought that was inappropriate. I found it very disrespectful and I'm very upset about it.

"Morally, I think (the grant) should be turned down," he said.

After the meeting, coalition founder Shellie Moore Guy said she was relieved with the city's decision to return the grant.

"I think it was the right thing to do," she said. "The transparency wasn't there; the involvement of the community that this grant is going to affect, it was never done. They said once they identified the (historic) properties, then they would speak to the (Black) community. It's a lack of awareness, it's a real disconnect."

Moore Guy said the coalition would move forward with its own project of documenting Black history in Rock Island.

"We will proceed with telling our own stories, whatever needs to be done," she said. "We'd love to see a museum. It's not like we haven't been documenting these stories."

"There has been so much hate for two people trying to help out their own neighborhood," Linville-Mass said after the meeting. "Charles and I have the best of intentions and we are very good at what we do.

"We can help out their community; we can drive economic development for them and help their businesses thrive. This was a start. How are you going to come together as an area if it's all focused on what you are and not who you are?"

