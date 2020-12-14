Rock Island reverses property tax hike; rate will remain unchanged

City Manager Randy Tweet said Monday the city was able to keep the tax rate the same by making budget cuts and delaying the hiring of 23 city employees.

"Most of those will be filled at some point during the year," Tweet said. "I explained to council that the budget is very fluid. Departments were very good about making cuts.

"A few weeks ago, we had a $3.5 million gap, plus the property tax increase. We were able to reduce that budget gap."

Tweet said to help bring down the tax rate, the city will move half of the hotel and motel taxes to the tourism fund and half will remain in the general fund, saving the city $100,000.

The city also will not put money into the vehicle replacement fund.

"It doesn't affect us this year, but in future years there will be less money for vehicle repairs," Tweet said. "We've also expanded our leasing program; you save on all of the maintenance costs. It's cheaper for us to lease a vehicle than pay into the replacement fund.