Rock Island's hydro plant remains idle, costing city money

"We fully expect to have maintenance issues going forward," Bartels said.

Despite being idle, maintenance costs for the plant are $259,000 annually, he said. Fluctuating river levels add to the difficulty of the plant being able to produce power.

Bartels made three recommendations to council members: terminate the lease with IDNR and remove and sell all equipment; amend the lease and sell all of the equipment to a new lessee; or make the needed repairs and put the plant back into operation.

Alderman Dylan Parker, Ward 5, said he is in favor of selling the equipment and terminating the lease with the IDNR.

"I'm all in favor of getting rid of the hydroelectric plant," Parker said. "The only thing that keeps on going is the eight years of bonds regardless of whether we sell this thing off."

"We would have automatic savings just by not operating it," Alderman James Spurgetis, Ward 3, said.

Alderman Jenni Swanson recommended getting rid of the hydro plant lease.

"I think we're better off putting our resources toward something that's not going to be a financial drain on us," Swanson said. "We are going to continue to lose money. We are going to continue throwing money at old equipment and we're still going to lose. You're not going to find someone to buy it because it's never going to be profitable."

