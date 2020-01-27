Rock Island's hydro plant remains idle, costing city money

The city of Rock Island is debating whether to terminate its lease of the 108-year-old hydro plant as it continues to cost more money to run and maintain than it brings in.
Council members on Monday heard a presentation from Public Works Director Mike Bartels, who told them the city still owes $1.1 million on equipment in the facility, which won't be paid off until 2028.
Built in 1912, the city purchased all equipment in the hydro plant in 2008 for $1.3 million and spent another $805,000 in 2010 by upgrading it with two generators and turbines. The plant is owned by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which leases it to the city for power generation.
The plant, on the Rock River, provides 45% of power to the Mill Street wastewater treatment plant, 20% of power to the raw water pump station and 35% of the power to the water treatment plant when it is in production.
Bartels said the plant is now idle and will cost $182,285 in required repairs to put it back into production, adding there could be another $100,000 in unknown repairs in years to come. Mandated repairs to buoy strings are estimated to cost $150,000.
"Is this something we should continue to put money into?" asked Alderman Mark Poulos, Ward 6.
"We fully expect to have maintenance issues going forward," Bartels said.
Despite being idle, maintenance costs for the plant are $259,000 annually, he said. Fluctuating river levels add to the difficulty of the plant being able to produce power.
Bartels made three recommendations to council members: terminate the lease with IDNR and remove and sell all equipment; amend the lease and sell all of the equipment to a new lessee; or make the needed repairs and put the plant back into operation.
Alderman Dylan Parker, Ward 5, said he is in favor of selling the equipment and terminating the lease with the IDNR.
"I'm all in favor of getting rid of the hydroelectric plant," Parker said. "The only thing that keeps on going is the eight years of bonds regardless of whether we sell this thing off."
"We would have automatic savings just by not operating it," Alderman James Spurgetis, Ward 3, said.
Alderman Jenni Swanson recommended getting rid of the hydro plant lease.
"I think we're better off putting our resources toward something that's not going to be a financial drain on us," Swanson said. "We are going to continue to lose money. We are going to continue throwing money at old equipment and we're still going to lose. You're not going to find someone to buy it because it's never going to be profitable."