Rock Island seeking consultant for potential sale of water system

The city of Rock Island is moving forward with exploring the option of selling its water and sewer system to Illinois American Water.
The city posted a request for proposal (RFP) on its website Aug. 16 seeking a consultant who will guide them through assembling a separate RFP seeking a buyer if council members vote to take that next step. Bids for the consultant will be opened Sept. 10.
"The city of Rock Island is exploring the option of moving its potable water and sanitary systems from municipal (public) to corporate (private)," the RFP states. "The purchase would include the treatment facilities — water and wastewater — and also water distribution and wastewater collection systems. Therefore, Rock Island’s public works department is soliciting qualifications from consulting firms to assist the city in preparing a request for qualifications (and) proposals from firms interested in acquiring these facilities and evaluating those submittals.
"In order to be considered, the consulting firm must show expertise with knowledge of the privatization of water and wastewater treatment and distribution and collection systems as well as an established working knowledge of the operation of said systems."
Although the city will have to put out a request for proposals if it moves forward with a sale, Illinois American Water is the only private company to approach the city about a potential sale.
Executives from Illinois American Water made a formal presentation to city council members during the July 26 study session, as more than 50 of the city's public works employees, AFSCME Local 988 employees and residents marched outside in protest, demanding that the city retain ownership of their public utility. Mayor Mike Thoms and other officials have indicated they'd prefer not to sell but are doing their due diligence to explore the option.
During public comments of the July 26 meeting, several residents called on council members to put the issue of selling the city's water system on the ballot.