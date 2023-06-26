Rock Island is seeking public input on the $7 million proposed downtown revitalization project.
The meeting will be held Tuesday, June 27 from 6-8 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Rock Island. It will be in Ballroom 1 on the second floor.
Rendering of pedestrian mall on 2nd Avenue in downtown Rock Island.
Contributed
The major plan was presented to city council in April, highlighting the multitude of projects being proposed, including reconstruction of the 2nd Avenue pedestrian mall, a downtown dog park and improvements to the overall appearance of the downtown.
Illinois Casualty Company has offered to donate land adjacent to its business and $100,000 dollars toward the development of an urban dog park in the 300th block of 21st Street.
Rendering of Arts Alley in downtown Rock Island.
Contributed
The city, in partnership with the Rock Island Downtown Alliance, has worked with design and engineering firms Streamline Architects and Veenstra & Kimm on streetscaping and improvements throughout the downtown historic district between 1st and 4th Avenues and 15th and 21st Streets.
City Manager Todd Thompson said in a press release city officials are eager to hear ideas and feedback from the community.
Rendering of dog park in downtown Rock Island.
Contributed
“This $7 million investment into downtown Rock Island will restore vibrancy and create a place that is inviting to businesses and residents alike,” Thompson said.
The project is being funded with a $3 million grant from Rebuild Illinois, $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, or ARPA, and $1.5 million in tax increment financing district funds.
Photos: 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix
Andrew Bujdoso celebrates with donuts after a first place win in the King of the Rock 100 during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A kart is loaded after a crash during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scott Barnes (9) competes in the King of the Rock 100 during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Jerry Fandrey (977) and Jeremiah Davis (10) collide and crash into the barricades while racing in the King of the Rock 206 during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tony Neilson hugs his children, Malea, 13, and Colby, 8, before racing in the King of the Rock 206 during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the Vintage Open during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Michael Dittmer (#77) and Tony Neilson (19) compete in the Briggs 206 Heavy 1 during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scott Barnes (#9) leads in front of Tony Neilson (#19) ast they compete in the Ignite Masters Shootout during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Jeff Scott, left, celebrates with his wife and a photo cutout of him after placing first in the Briggs 206 Heavy 1 during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Drake Ostrom (18) and Connor Lund (21) compete in the King of the Rock 206 during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
James Overbeck (#48) competes in the Ignite Masters Shootout during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Riley Scott gets a hug from his sister Avery Scott after placing first in the 206 Masters during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Drivers compete in the Ignite Masters Shootout during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Drake Ostrom (#18) leads in front of Tony Neilson (#19) as they compete in the 206 Masters during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Matthew Pyatt (54) competes in the Ignite Masters Shootout during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Jerry Fandrey walks off the track after a crash caused him to leave the King of the Rock 206 during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Riley Scott reaches out to embrace his dad Jeff Scott after Riley won the 206 Masters during Sunday's 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch a kart take a turn in the King of the Rock 100 during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Racers take a turn during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Drake Ostrom celebrates as he places first in the King of the Rock 206 during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Drivers make their way down the course during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the King of the Rock 100 during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A young spectator covers her ears as drivers drive past during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A photo finish during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Andrew Bujdoso (276) takes a turn while competing in the King of the Rock 100 during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Austin Wilkins (22) waits on the sideline after stopping in the King of the Rock 100 during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the Vintage Open during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tony Neilson (19) and Jeff Dolian (31) compete in the King of the Rock 206 during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scott Barnes takes a turn in the King of the Rock 206 during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Jerry Miller (#03) competes in the 206 Masters during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Don Newman (5), Scott Barnes (#9) and Joseph Rapp (#26) compete in the Briggs 206 Heavy 1 during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Justin Dittrich waves Andrew Bujdoso (276) across the finish line during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Felicity Kruger (3) reacts after crashing into a barricade while competing in the Vintage Mac/KT during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tony Neilson (#19) leads Riley Scott (#588), Michael Dittmer (#77) and Jeremiah Davis (#10) as they compete in Sunday's 206 Masters during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the Vintage Open during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the King of the Rock 100 during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Riley Scott (88) and Carter Pryor (0) take a turn while racing in the 206 Medium 1 during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Jeff Scott (73) celebrates after placing first in the Briggs 206 Heavy 1 during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Andrew Bujdoso celebrates after a first place win in the King of the Rock 100 during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Jeff Dolian (#31) and Drake Ostrom (#18) compete in the 206 Masters during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Joseph Rapp (#26) takes a turn during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Steve Welte (8) competes in the Vintage Mac/KT during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch as races take a turn in the King of the Rock 206 during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Riley Scott (88) celebrates a first place win in the Ignite Masters Shootout during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A pair of drivers are treated after a crash in the King of the Rock 206 during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch the track in the King of the Rock 206 during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Don Newman (#5) and Jeff Dolian (#31) make their way down the course as they compete in the Briggs 206 Heavy 1 during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Riley Scott (#588) competes in the 206 Masters during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Andrew Bujdoso celebrates after a first place win in the King of the Rock 100 during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Riley Scott (#1) takes a turn during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Riley Scott (#588) reaches out for the checkered flag from Justin Dittrich after placing first in the 206 Masters during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Don Newman (5) leads the pack as he competes in the 206 Masters during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A driver is given a black flag while competing the Vintage Open during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Justin Wishard (20) races the King of the Rock 206 during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Drake Ostrom celebrates as he places first in the King of the Rock 206 during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Michael Dittmer (77) and Scott Barnes (9) race in the King of the Rock 206 during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Jerry Fandrey (977) and Jeremiah Davis (10) collide and crash into the barricades while racing in the King of the Rock 206 during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Drake Ostrom receives a kiss from his fiancée Nicole Henderson after placing first in the King of the Rock 206 during Sunday's 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Matt Kreckel (45) spins out while racing in the King of the Rock 206 during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scott Barnes (9) competes in the King of the Rock 100 during the 2022 Rock Island Grand Prix, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.