Rock Island is seeking public input on the $7 million proposed downtown revitalization project.

The meeting will be held Tuesday, June 27 from 6-8 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Rock Island. It will be in Ballroom 1 on the second floor.

The major plan was presented to city council in April, highlighting the multitude of projects being proposed, including reconstruction of the 2nd Avenue pedestrian mall, a downtown dog park and improvements to the overall appearance of the downtown.

Illinois Casualty Company has offered to donate land adjacent to its business and $100,000 dollars toward the development of an urban dog park in the 300th block of 21st Street.

The city, in partnership with the Rock Island Downtown Alliance, has worked with design and engineering firms Streamline Architects and Veenstra & Kimm on streetscaping and improvements throughout the downtown historic district between 1st and 4th Avenues and 15th and 21st Streets.

City Manager Todd Thompson said in a press release city officials are eager to hear ideas and feedback from the community.

“This $7 million investment into downtown Rock Island will restore vibrancy and create a place that is inviting to businesses and residents alike,” Thompson said.

The project is being funded with a $3 million grant from Rebuild Illinois, $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, or ARPA, and $1.5 million in tax increment financing district funds.

