Rock Island seeks input on how city should spend $26.5 million

The city of Rock Island is asking residents, business owners and stakeholders to complete a survey on how the city should spend $26.5 million it received in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds from the federal government.

President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act into law in March 2021 to help municipalities recover from the economic fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The public is being asked to choose their top five priorities from these options: Internet/broadband access; affordable housing; assistance to small businesses and nonprofits; community health and wellness including mental health resources; public safety and law enforcement technology; parks, recreation and neighborhood improvements; workforce training and development; aid to impacted industries such as tourism; market rate housing; childcare, daycare and early learning facilities; or infrastructure projects for water and sewer.

"There are many needs in our city and we want to hear from the community about their priorities," Mayor Mike Thoms said in a news release. "It is important that we hear from as many people as possible to ensure that this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity has long lasting impacts on our community."

According to federal guidelines, municipalities are not allowed to use the money to pay down debt, supplement pension funds or offset a tax cut directly or indirectly. That includes using the money to lower property taxes.

Funds must be allocated by the end of 2024, and all money must be spent; municipalities cannot hold onto the funds for an unlimited amount of time.

Federal law states that ARPA funds must be divided into two categories: unrestricted and restricted. City leaders are allowed to spend unrestricted funds on projects of their choice, while restricted funds must be used for direct financial aid to offset pandemic-caused losses, public health initiatives and water, sewer and broadband projects.

The survey can be completed online at https://forms.gle/CP54CEQ6oX6Kxdrr9; or paper surveys can be completed at the Martin Luther King Center, 630 9th St.; City Hall, 1528 3rd Ave.; or at the Rock Island Public Library, 401 19th St.

The survey closes July 25.

