Rock Island seeks to decommission hydroelectric plant on Rock River

According to letters from Lisa Perry, wastewater supervisor for Rock Island, sent to the Illinois Division of Concessions and Lease Management and the Office of Water Programs on March 18, IDNR staff have informed the city that the Sears and Steel dams have been moved up on the priority list for the state's dam removal initiative. Removal of the dams is expected to take place in the next five to seven years.

"Based on this information, the city has opted to cease operating the facility for the purpose of generating electricity, terminate the lease with the state and surrender the FERC exemption," Perry wrote.

In January 2020, Bartels told city council members the city still owed $1.1 million on equipment in the facility, which won't be paid off until 2028. The city purchased all equipment in the hydro plant in 2008 for $1.3 million and spent another $805,000 in 2010 by upgrading it with two generators and turbines.