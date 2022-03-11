Rock Island selects Todd Thomspon, of Galesburg, as next city manager

Todd Thompson has been selected as Rock Island city manager, subject to approval by city council members Monday night.

Thompson is currently the city manager for Galesburg, a position he has held for the last 11 years. Thompson was one of three finalists for the position, with Richard Keehner, former village manager of Villa Park, Ill.; and Gerald Smith, city manager of Creedmore, N.C. as the other two candidates.

Mayor Mike Thoms said the city received 36 applications for the city manager position.

"I am very excited; I think we found a wonderful individual and I'm excited to get started working with him," Thoms said. "I think he's a good candidate to continue some of the things the city has started and bring some new ideas to carry us into the future in a positive way.

"We are very fortunate to have had a good selection of candidates to choose from."

Thoms said Thompson was required to give the city of Galesburg 60 days notice and would not start with Rock Island until sometime in May.

Thompson did not return calls seeking comment.

Thompson replaces former City Manager Randy Tweet, who retired in December after more than 22 years with the city.

According to his bio on the Galesburg's website, Thompson is a native of Illinois and has worked in public administration since 1994. Prior to being hired by Galesburg, he was city manager for Mexico, Missouri.

He also worked as assistant city administrator for Raymore, Missouri; as a management assistant in the public works department for Lee's Summit, Missouri; and as administrative assistant to the city administrator for Smithville, Missouri.

Thompson received his bachelor of arts degree in political science and a master's degree in public administration, both from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville.

"I'm excited to have him come on board as city manager," said 4th Ward Alderwoman Jenni Swanson. "I look at what he's done for Galesburg and I'm hopeful this will be a turning point for Rock Island."

"I'm very happy with the selection," said 3rd Ward Alderwoman Judith Gilbert. "I think (Thompson) has got great experience that fits with Rock Island."

The Rock Island city council meeting is Monday, March 14 at 6:45 p.m. at City Hall, 1528 Third Ave., Rock Island.

