Rock Island selling off hundreds of city-owned lots, some for as low as $1

If you have $1 in your pocket, you can buy a parcel of land in Rock Island.

The city of Rock Island has more than 200 vacant lots for sale, many for as low as $1 to $10. And all are now listed on the city's website.

Community and Economic Development Director Miles Brainard said most of the properties were acquired over decades when the city had to buy lots in order to raze dilapidated or abandoned houses.

"The city council used to have to purchase properties before we could demo things," Brainard said. "As a result, we own a lot of these vacant lots."

While narrow and sometimes strangely shaped, most could be easily built on today, Brainard said.

"A lot of these properties are very attractive to adjacent property owners who may themselves have a pretty narrow lot and want a larger side yard, backyard, or may just want to have a garden space," he said.

City council members approved the sale of three such lots earlier in the week. Two lots, at 1925 8th Ave. and 2629 16th Ave., were purchased by Breshawn Hawthorne for $10 and $1 each. The city acquired the lots during county tax auctions in 1977 and 2017 and expects to recoup $834 annually in property taxes for both properties now that they are back on the tax rolls.

A third lot, at 749 15th St., was sold for $10 to Rock Island resident Monica Perryman. The city acquired the lot for $10 in 2008 via tax auction and expects to recoup $209 annually in property taxes going forward.

In Perryman's case, Brainard said her father's house is next to the empty lot and the family will now be able to expand their property line.

Mayor Mike Thoms said the city is typically not in the business of owning property, so the program was developed to help individuals purchase property in Rock Island at a drastically reduced price.

"This benefits the city by divesting itself of property that it no longer would have to maintain and saves the city money," Thoms said. "It, hopefully, helps individuals purchase a piece of property to build a home on or expand their current property at a very reasonable cost while increasing revenue for the city through property taxes."

To help residents find lots for sale, a lot location feature with an interactive map was added to the city's website in recent weeks.

"Now folks can go on that map and zoom in on different parcels, click on them and see all sorts of information," Brainard said. "It lists the address, the square footage, the frontage, the depth and the zoning type. All of that information is available so folks can make informed choices.

"The asking prices are also listed — usually what the city originally paid at a tax auction. We ask folks to pay the closing costs so we don't incur a cost to the taxpayer. The closing costs vary between $600 and $800, typically. That includes all of your legal fees, title work fees and recording fee at the end."

Of the available properties, 25 are in the community garden program. Since these lots may be in the process of being planted with produce for residents, Brainard said the buyer would have to wait until vegetables are harvested in the late summer or early fall before taking ownership of the property.

Of the 96 residential lots available for sale, prices range from $1 for smaller lots, up to $95,000 for a large lot on 7th Street. There are a total of 15 lots listed for $10 and less.

The city also has 49 available lots marked as "development" with the intent of being sold to potential developers. Some of those properties include the former Watch Tower Plaza site on 11th Street, the former Lincoln Elementary School on 7th Avenue and various sites on Big Island.

To view available lots, go to the city's website, click on the "business" tab, "available buildings and sites" and then "property inventory."

The application for purchase of a property also is listed on the city's website. Once the one-page form is submitted, Brainard said staff will draft a simple purchase agreement between the city and the prospective owner. Once the agreement is approved by city council members, the purchase will advance to closing.

"We try to keep it as simple and easy as possible," Brainard said. "At closing, you show up with your checkbook, we do the closing work, and the property is yours."

