Rock Island sells community orchard to woman who planted it

"The children can take the apples and the pears and I have no problem with that," she said. "But I do have problems when people come and take it all; I was highly upset."

During Monday's council meeting, Alderman Dylan Parker, Ward 5, asked if Cunningham-Walls would keep the orchard open to the public.

"All last pandemic I rode my bike down there and had a lot of fruit. And it was nice," Parker said. "If she's going to put up a fence, I don't like this."

Cunningham-Walls said the guilty party is actually a local church that has been bringing "van loads of people to pick the fruit," leaving very little for residents of the neighborhood.

"If I have to, I'll fence it off and open it up during the daytime to the children and the older people. If I have to, I'll pack it up and deliver it to (the neighbors)," she said.

"That community down there was vibrant. You've got to have food. We don't use any chemicals. I have a lot of Native American (heritage) in me, so I try to adhere to their ways of doing things."

Cunningham-Walls, who is a master gardener, also established the community garden at Franklin Field, the site of the former Franklin Junior High School on 11th Avenue and 9th Street.

"I'm more in tune with the Lord," she said. "He didn't have a church; He went all over. I try to be like Him and spread the Word and feed people. This is what we do. We feed them."

