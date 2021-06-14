Rock Island sells community orchard to woman who planted it

An orchard planted by Rev. Dr. Jacqueline Cunningham-Walls nearly two decades ago on city-owned land now officially belongs to her.
Rock Island city council members on Monday approved selling the half-acre corner lot at 715 4th Ave. to Cunningham-Walls for $1. In exchange, she will continue to maintain the lot and pay property taxes.
Cunningham-Walls said planting the orchard served two purposes: she was inspired to beautify the unkempt lot next to Illinois Route 92; and she wanted to feed the children and elderly residents of the neighborhood — across the street from where her own mother used to live.
She asked and received permission from the city to plant nearly 100 fruit trees that include varieties of apple, pear, Asian pear, peach and cherry trees. The grassy lot is now filled with mature trees bearing fruit that feeds residents in the area who don't have easy access to a grocery store.
"The reason I want to buy (the lot) is because (other people) have started coming to the orchard and taking the fruit that I had intended for the children and the older people in that area," Cunningham-Walls said. "I just said, 'No, that's not right.' I put the orchard down there because a lot of those people don't have transportation. If they can walk over and pick an apple or a pear and take it home, that's fine.
"The children can take the apples and the pears and I have no problem with that," she said. "But I do have problems when people come and take it all; I was highly upset."
During Monday's council meeting, Alderman Dylan Parker, Ward 5, asked if Cunningham-Walls would keep the orchard open to the public.
"All last pandemic I rode my bike down there and had a lot of fruit. And it was nice," Parker said. "If she's going to put up a fence, I don't like this."
Cunningham-Walls said the guilty party is actually a local church that has been bringing "van loads of people to pick the fruit," leaving very little for residents of the neighborhood.
"If I have to, I'll fence it off and open it up during the daytime to the children and the older people. If I have to, I'll pack it up and deliver it to (the neighbors)," she said.
"That community down there was vibrant. You've got to have food. We don't use any chemicals. I have a lot of Native American (heritage) in me, so I try to adhere to their ways of doing things."
Cunningham-Walls, who is a master gardener, also established the community garden at Franklin Field, the site of the former Franklin Junior High School on 11th Avenue and 9th Street.
"I'm more in tune with the Lord," she said. "He didn't have a church; He went all over. I try to be like Him and spread the Word and feed people. This is what we do. We feed them."