Rock Island sets sail for repairs at Sunset Marina

Sunset Marina is likely to undergo some major repairs and upgrades using federal flood-relief funds.

The City of Rock Island received about $1.4 million in federal funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in December 2020 to help address damages caused by the 2019 flood. The funds are to be used for electrical repairs and upgrades and shoreline repairs.

In a 6-1 vote, council members authorized city staff and the manager of the marina to negotiate contracts with Edgewater Resources out of Madison, Wis., for the repairs.

Officials said the marina needs $16 million to address aging docks, dredging, and other infrastructure needs.

Alderman Moses Robinson Jr., 1st Ward, raised the notion of leasing or selling the marina. Robinson said he agrees repairs need to be made but feels "uncomfortable" continuing to funnel money into it without having a detailed plan of the city's intentions.

"I will be the broken record until we come up with a plan," Robinson said.

Director of Public Works Mike Bartels said city staff considered having Edgewater Resources do a study to help determine whether it's feasible for the city to sell, lease or keep it. The study would cost about $27,000.

The repairs at the marina must happen soon; FEMA funds are set to expire in the next year.

"We can look at both things but investing into the dark, that's going to carry on either way," Bartels said.

According to the memorandum from public works, the deadline to complete the project is Sept. 19, 2023. and extensions for it can not be submitted after that date.

The lone no vote was the 3rd Ward's Judith Higgins Gilbert, who said she's previously questioned the marina's viability in city hands.

Bartels said because there aren't enough slips to provide revenue and cover expenses.

In 2020 the project had an estimated cost of $1.9 million. That cost has now increased by $1 million.

The city is responsible for paying the costs for the project upfront and the funds from FEMA will then be provided on the basis of the actual cost determined once the project is completed.