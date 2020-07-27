Rock Island shoots down earlier closing time for bars - for now

Bone said more than half of the bars in The District would be bankrupted if the 2 a.m. closing time remained in effect.

Shane Brown, who works part-time as a DJ at Billy Bob’s Redneck Party Bar, said he was laid off two weeks ago along with 28 other employees in part because of the earlier closing time, which is contributing to lower crowds.

"I'm here to strongly urge you to vote against this permanent change," Brown said. "It would be nothing less than a death knell for The District and everything this city took decades to build."

Brown said the coronavirus pandemic and recent civil unrest were "temporary afflictions to our nation and our area" and there was "no need and no justification to take permanent measures."

Brown said having the extra hour made a big difference.

"The truth is simple: We need that last hour to remain competitive and keep our crowds," he said. "Illinois has to abide by draconian Chicago-area liquor laws. We can't do happy hours and early drink specials like they can over in Iowa to get the early crowds. Folks from Iowa come over here to close out their night.

"My mom used to tell me, Nothing good ever happens after midnight.' Then I brought my mom down to Ya Maka My Weekend and she had a blast."