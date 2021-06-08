Rock Island starts process of how to spend $27.5 million in federal rescue funds

Alderman Dylan Parker, Ward 5, said he'd been comparing COVID-19 to a natural disaster, similar to when FEMA brings money into a community after a hurricane and the need for a recovery plan.

"How do we figure out the unmet needs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic?" Parker said. "The reality, in my opinion, many staff and council are not experts in figuring out how to recover from a disaster. How do we do this?"

Alderman Dave Geenen, Ward 7, suggested setting up a money market or investment account. Tweet said the city already changed its investment policy just so it could handle the money when it came in.

"(ARP funds) will replace our lost revenue," Tweet said. "That has to be spent; it isn't money we just take and keep. It's money that we have to spend."

Alderwoman Judith Gilbert, Ward 3, said the city needed to hear from residents and businesses on how COVID has impacted them.

"We need to get a sense of the needs that are out there," Gilbert said. "The needs of nonprofits, the needs of small businesses, the needs of average mom and pops. How has it impacted them and what do they need?"

Mayor Mike Thoms said the city had to address its infrastructure needs such as streets, water and sewer system.