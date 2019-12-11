Rock Island state's attorney candidate files objection against three other candidates, challenges their petitions

Camlin said Illinois state statute says you do not have to reside in the county in which you are running to be state's attorney, so Stradt can run for state's attorney in Rock Island County even though he can't file an objection against his opponents.

"State statute says you only have to be licensed as an attorney in Illinois to run for state's attorney," Camlin said.

Stradt is a former Rock Island County assistant state's attorney from 1997 to 1999. He ran as the Democratic candidate for Sangamon County State's Attorney in 2008 and again in 2012, losing both races. He submitted an application to be Rock Island County State's Attorney in 2011 to complete the remainder of Jeff Terronez's term when Terronez resigned and pleaded guilty to providing alcohol to a minor.

Stradt is a union attorney admitted to practice law in the U.S. District Courts and Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit in Chicago.

Chris Beiderbecke, Jill Nelson, Robert Stradt and Robyn Stradt filed objections against Dane, Nieman and Schultz. Camlin said Ron Stradt hand-delivered all petitions on Monday.