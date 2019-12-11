Rock Island state's attorney candidate files objection against three other candidates, challenges their petitions

Though the March 17 primary election is more than three months away, the race for Rock Island County state's attorney is already heating up.
Objections have been filed with the county clerk's office against three of the Democratic candidates: Current State's Attorney Dora Villarreal Nieman, Assistant State's Attorney Calvin Dane and Herb Schultz. None have been filed against the fourth Democratic candidate, Ron Stradt, or Republican candidate Kathleen Bailey.
Stradt, however, is behind objections filed against the others. Since Stradt is not a Rock Island County resident, he is prohibited from filing objections. His father, Robert Stradt, and sister, Robyn Stradt, filed objections against Nieman, Dane and Schultz.
Rock Island County Chief Deputy Clerk Nick Camlin said the reasons for the objections include insufficient signature requirements, technicalities on paperwork and perceived violations of the election code.
"Election code requires us to notify candidates by certified mail and by sheriff's deputy, which we will be doing this afternoon," Camlin said Wednesday. "If someone filed an objection, it's because they believe they have a case. They will have to present it before the electoral board. The candidate receiving the objection also has a chance to present their side as well."
Camlin said Illinois state statute says you do not have to reside in the county in which you are running to be state's attorney, so Stradt can run for state's attorney in Rock Island County even though he can't file an objection against his opponents.
"State statute says you only have to be licensed as an attorney in Illinois to run for state's attorney," Camlin said.
Stradt is a former Rock Island County assistant state's attorney from 1997 to 1999. He ran as the Democratic candidate for Sangamon County State's Attorney in 2008 and again in 2012, losing both races. He submitted an application to be Rock Island County State's Attorney in 2011 to complete the remainder of Jeff Terronez's term when Terronez resigned and pleaded guilty to providing alcohol to a minor.
Stradt is a union attorney admitted to practice law in the U.S. District Courts and Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit in Chicago.
Chris Beiderbecke, Jill Nelson, Robert Stradt and Robyn Stradt filed objections against Dane, Nieman and Schultz. Camlin said Ron Stradt hand-delivered all petitions on Monday.
"I am a firm believer in one's right to file an objection with the Board of Elections, and I have faith in the process," Schultz said Wednesday. "I am confident this will be cleared up through that process. In the United States, we pride ourselves on following these processes in order to ensure our elections are fair and open."
Rock Island County resident Mark Mander also filed an objection against Nieman, bringing her total objections to five.
Niemen came under fire recently when Rock Island attorney William Stengel filed a complaint Nov. 25 with the Illinois state attorney general's office alleging Niemen, who practices law under her maiden name of Villarreal, should be removed as state's attorney for violating state statutes by not practicing under her legal last name.
The objection filed against Nieman by Robert Stradt is 35 pages and includes similar objections related to Nieman's legal last name, citing numerous examples of case law.
Stradt also alleges Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney provided two signatures on Nieman's petition and worked on Nieman's behalf by circulating petitions. Kinney could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Objections will be heard by the electoral board, which comprises the state's attorney, Kinney and Circuit Clerk Tammy Weikert. Because Nieman's petition was challenged, she will be replaced on the board by County Treasurer Louisa Ewert.
Stradt, however, is challenging Ewert's position on the board, alleging she also circulated petitions on behalf of Nieman, so signatures collected by Ewert should be invalidated. He also alleges a relative of Ewert's signed Nieman's petition twice.
If the signatures are invalidated by the electoral board, Stradt said Nieman will not have the required minimum of 197 valid signatures and, so her name should not be included on the ballot.