Rock Island State's Attorney's office to be redesigned to allow for more room and employees

Rock Island County State's Attorney employees are about to get some more room and extra help.

Members of the Public Building Commission on Thursday approved spending $14,267 to redesign office space in the Justice Center Annex to accommodate new employees and allow for safe social distancing in the state's attorney's office. The money includes $10,781 for new office furniture and partitions and $3,485 for electrical work.

State's Attorney Dora Villarreal said two work stations will be expanded into four with the help of Paragon Commercial Interiors of Davenport, which will redesign the office plans to create six feet of space between work stations and add plastic partitions. It will be an improvement from the previous five feet of space between desks, she said.

"And we were asking to enclose a computer work station we currently have where our IT specialist is sitting," Villarreal said.