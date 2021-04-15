Rock Island State's Attorney's office to be redesigned to allow for more room and employees

Rock Island County State's Attorney employees are about to get some more room and extra help.
Members of the Public Building Commission on Thursday approved spending $14,267 to redesign office space in the Justice Center Annex to accommodate new employees and allow for safe social distancing in the state's attorney's office. The money includes $10,781 for new office furniture and partitions and $3,485 for electrical work.
State's Attorney Dora Villarreal said two work stations will be expanded into four with the help of Paragon Commercial Interiors of Davenport, which will redesign the office plans to create six feet of space between work stations and add plastic partitions. It will be an improvement from the previous five feet of space between desks, she said.
"And we were asking to enclose a computer work station we currently have where our IT specialist is sitting," Villarreal said.
"Right now, due to social distancing, we are not able to have any intern because we don't have any extra office space. We are in the process of trying to hire (for) a position that's been open since last March, but we don't have any office space for that individual, so this would create two additional office spaces and would enclose where our IT specialist is currently working out of."
Construction of the Justice Center Annex, known as the current courthouse, was completed in December 2018. The $28 million project, 1317 3rd Ave., Rock Island, was designed by DLR Group. The three-story, 46,000-square-foot building has four courtrooms, judge’s offices, a law library, a lawyer’s lounge, conference rooms, detention cells and office space for the state’s attorney, assistant state’s attorney and circuit clerk’s offices.
The Public Building Commission owns the annex and leases it back to the county under an agreement approved by county board members in February 2016.