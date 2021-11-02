Rock Island takes steps to replace City Manager Randy Tweet as retirement nears

"We felt it was helpful to get together with you to provide some base information to each of you that will hopefully make our one-on-one conversations over the next couple of weeks more productive," Peterson said.

"This is a very preliminary draft schedule. This isn't a final schedule, this is a starting point," he said. "This is your process, not ours."

Peterson said GovHR maintains a large database of potential candidates. They will send out between 600 to 700 direct solicitations to people who may have the necessary qualifications to be city manager and that it will take about 30 days to solicit those applications.

Peterson said the application process will close Jan. 14. From there, they will narrow the list down to the top 12 to 20 candidates that meet the minimum qualifications.

"Ultimately, you know what is the best fit for the city of Rock Island," Peterson said. "Jim and I will interview every one of those candidates through ZOOM."

Alderman Mark Poulos, Ward 6, asked Peterson if GovHR would do background checks on potential employees once the list is narrowed down.