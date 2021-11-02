Rock Island takes steps to replace City Manager Randy Tweet as retirement nears

Rock Island city council members are moving forward with replacing outgoing City Manager Randy Tweet, who is retiring after 21 years with the city.
During a special meeting Monday night, council members listened to the proposed process and timeline for finding a new city manager, as outlined by Mark Peterson and Jim Arndt of GovHR, the employment search firm hired by the city.
Council members approved a contract last month to pay GovHR $23,000 for their services.
"I'll call it a double-edged sword. We are not happy that we have to engage with you because we have a wonderful gentleman retiring," Mayor Mike Thoms said to Peterson and Arndt. "That part is not good. But we do look forward to the next chapter in the city's life here and finding a good-quality candidate."
Tweet's last day will be Dec. 26. He was hired by the city in 2000 as the street maintenance superintendent and appointed public works director in 2013. Tweet became interim city manager in 2016 and was formally appointed by former Mayor Dennis Pauley in 2017.
Peterson said he and Arndt would meet in person with council members Nov. 22 for a "kick-off" meeting.
"We felt it was helpful to get together with you to provide some base information to each of you that will hopefully make our one-on-one conversations over the next couple of weeks more productive," Peterson said.
"This is a very preliminary draft schedule. This isn't a final schedule, this is a starting point," he said. "This is your process, not ours."
Peterson said GovHR maintains a large database of potential candidates. They will send out between 600 to 700 direct solicitations to people who may have the necessary qualifications to be city manager and that it will take about 30 days to solicit those applications.
Peterson said the application process will close Jan. 14. From there, they will narrow the list down to the top 12 to 20 candidates that meet the minimum qualifications.
"Ultimately, you know what is the best fit for the city of Rock Island," Peterson said. "Jim and I will interview every one of those candidates through ZOOM."
Alderman Mark Poulos, Ward 6, asked Peterson if GovHR would do background checks on potential employees once the list is narrowed down.
"We will do criminal background checks. We will do a deep dive into the internet — not just a Google search," Peterson said. "We will look under every internet rock. We hire a company and that's what they do; that's their specialty.