Former Rock Island 2nd Ward Alderman Virgil Mayberry has been given two weeks to reimburse the city for money he spent on personal items that were charged on a city credit card.
City Attorney Dave Morrison sent Mayberry a letter dated June 21 asking him to pay $586.14, which covers the cost of a bulletproof vest purchased in 2016 and clothing recently purchased from Land's End.
The letter reads, "Accompanying this letter are receipts from Uniform Den and Land's End. The former is for a bulletproof vest and the latter is for clothing items ordered April 23, 2019. The city is requesting reimbursement for these items because you no longer hold elected office and therefore no longer have a public purpose for those items.
"Thank you in advance for your cooperation with these requests. We anticipate reimbursement within 14 days of this letter's date."
Mayberry was defeated by write-in candidate Randall Hurt by 36 votes in the April 2 municipal election.
Mayor Mike Thoms said he agrees with the request made in the letter.
"It's a fair request," Thoms said. "Virgil stated on the news the other day the bulletproof vest was for his protection. He no longer travels for the city, so he should return the vest. I would expect he probably will not. My expectations are not high for a refund."
On Sept. 2, 2016, Mayberry purchased a custom, navy GH Helix bulletproof vest from Uniform Den in Moline for $429.46, using his city-issued credit card.
Notes on the receipt read, "Misc. expense for conference." City council members attended an Illinois Municipal League conference in Chicago from Sept. 22 to Sept. 25, 2016.
According to documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request submitted by the Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com in March, no other aldermen who attended the conference submitted expense invoices for bulletproof vests.
On April 23, three weeks after Mayberry lost the election, he put a charge of $264.43 to Land's End on his city-issued credit card.
He spent $79.95 on an "arctic gray" insulated jacket, $19.99 on a red vest, $19.99 on a green vest, $59.95 on an "atlas yellow" outrigger mesh-lined jacket, and $27.90 for two hats. He spent an additional $6.95 per item to have logos stitched on them.
The insulated jacket and the two caps were placed on back order until August, so they were removed from the total, leaving the city to pay the remaining amount of $156.68.
Documents show Mayberry spent more than $1,100 in his last three months in office on clothing, newsletters, postage and gasoline using his city credit card.
During the June 24 council meeting, aldermen refused to approve recent expenses incurred by Mayberry, including the clothing from Land's End. Other expenses not approved were $60 to Stecker Graphics for custom embroidered vests, $194.72 to Stecker Graphics for newsletters, $277.20 for postage, and $25 for gasoline that Mayberry charged on May 13 — his last day in office.
During the June 24 meeting, council members suggested sending another letter to Mayberry, asking for more personal expenses to be reimbursed back to the city.
Thoms said he agrees.
"Yes, a followup letter should be sent," he said. "It was a request from council. They are the ones who set the pace for what goes on. It's a fair request. But Virgil feels (the purchases) are justified."
Mayberry already has reimbursed the city for one purchase — $30.50 for lists of registered voters he bought at the Rock Island County clerk's office Feb. 14.
Mayberry would not answer questions from a Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com reporter about why he reimbursed the city $30.50.
"My assumption would be that it looked like it was used for an election and should be reimbursed," Thoms said. "It could be construed it was money used for an election and not for city business."
Thoms said he does not know if the city will press charges.
"At this point I do not know of wishes by anybody to press charges, but we'll leave that option open," Thoms said.
Acting Rock Island County State's Attorney Patricia Castro could not be reached for comment on whether Mayberry may be prosecuted for misdemeanor theft. Dora Villarreal, who will be sworn in Monday as interim state's attorney, said she cannot comment on the matter until she is in office.
Aldermen are scheduled to meet for a study session on revising the city's policy on expenses at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 8.