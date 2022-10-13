Rock Island to enter into contract negotiations with QC Chamber for proposed SSA

The Rock Island City Council has approved a resolution to enter into negotiations with the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce to manage a potential Special Services Area for the downtown.

Aldermen began over the summer to discuss the possibility of an SSA by passing the second reading of an initiating ordinance. The Special Services Area distinction works by levying a tax in a specific area of the city, which then benefits from the proceeds.

At issue now is who would manage the SSA.

Third Ward Ald. Judith Higgins Gilbert, the only no vote, said she is concerned that the Chamber will shut some residents and business owners out of the process, and they may not have the opportunity to be a part of the discussion going forward.

"How can they be expected to support if they don't have the details even yet?" Gilbert asked.

Property owners in the proposed SSA would pay a 1.15% tax on their assessed value. The money would then go back into the downtown.

Gilbert said residents and property and business owners downtown continue to approach her, saying they do not feel comfortable with the Chamber managing the SSA. Some have suggested the Development Association of Rock Island, known as DARI, be put in charge.

"The Chamber owns no property in Rock Island; they have no skin in the game," Gilbert said. "DARI, by comparison, owns 12 properties in downtown Rock Island."

Community and Economic Development Director Miles Brainard said in August that in the past, DARI did play a role in managing downtown. The relationship has changed, however, and the current partnership is specific to economic-development services.

Fourth Ward Ald. Jenni Swanson said she does not think DARI is a viable option because the organization owns downtown property, which could be present a conflict of interest and a considerable delay.

"They're going to have to hire someone. They are going to have to study it," Swanson said. "It will take the current plan and derail it for at least one to two years."

The proposed contract with the Chamber is for five years.

If the contract with the Chamber is not successful at the end of the five-year term, Swanson said, it could seamlessly move to another entity without stopping the SSA.

"I would like to say that the Chamber has experience of success on their side," Swanson said. "Look at Davenport; look at Moline; look at Bettendorf; there's experience there."

East Moline, Moline, Davenport, and Bettendorf have established SSAs. Moline and East Moline manage them in-house, whereas Davenport and Bettendorf have contracted services with the Chamber to manage the Downtown Davenport Partnership and the Downtown Bettendorf Organization.

"We need to give the Rock Island residents a chance at a successful revitalization of our downtown," Swanson.

Seventh Ward Ald. Bill Healy, who voted yes, said he has concerns about the proposed SSA budget, which allocates 44% to salaries.

"The budget proposal is completely unacceptable," Healy said.

A public hearing on the SSA is planned for Monday, Oct. 24.