Rock Island to hire downtown manager in partnership with QC Chamber

"Our goal would be that the downtown becomes the vibrant place it once was."

Rumler said downtowns are a symbol of the overall success of a community.

"How do we attract residents? How do we think bigger and leverage the public assets like Schwiebert Park, similarly to how Davenport manages its riverfront?" Rumler said. "That's the opportunity that I really see in Rock Island. There's this great foundation that's been built over many decades. Rock Island has been a leader in downtown development in the Quad-Cities area and it's time for Rock Island to be in that same consideration again."

Thoms said the city has earmarked about $1.5 million in funds from the downtown TIF district for revitalization of the downtown. He said the downtown manager also will act as a liaison, talking to business and property owners for their input.

"This (manager) will be the go-to person for the downtown," Carter said. "If you have a downtown issue, this will be the person to call.

"Specialty retail is really where downtowns thrive. There's no doubt there is room for retail in downtown Rock Island, we've just got to find the right people and support them."