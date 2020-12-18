Rock Island to receive $1.4M from FEMA for repairs to Sunset Marina

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

F3 Marina took over management of Sunset Marina in Oct. 2018.

"The City of Rock Island and F3 Marina are excited to receive this grant award that will offer Sunset Marina a great opportunity to revitalize the property and to better serve our boaters for years to come," Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms said in a release. "These repairs will add to the already beautiful view the marina property has to offer and I’m pleased to partner with Congresswoman Bustos to make this exiting announcement today."

Thoms said Friday the overall project will cost $1.9 million, with the city paying for 25% and FEMA funding 75% of the repairs and upgrades. He said the city will receive the funding in 2021 and expects repairs to be done in the summer.

Thoms said flooding from the summer of 2019 caused extensive damage to some of the docks, with one of the structures breaking loose from its moorings, damaging it beyond repair. He estimates about 30 boat slips need to be repaired.

"It wasn't just the docks, but there is also some electrical work that has to be done," he said. "At the No. 100 and No. 200 docks, the meters for the electrical (boxes) are on platforms raised up to keep them out of floodwaters. Well, they were not high enough for that flood, so they were underwater and got damaged. They need to be raised higher and new electrical (boxes) need to be put in for electricity to run down to the boat docks."

