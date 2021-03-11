Rock Island to receive $27.5 million from COVID-19 relief bill

The city of Rock Island will receive $27.5 million from the federal government as part of the American Rescue Plan. President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill into law Thursday.
Included in the package is $3.5 billion in long-awaited funding for counties and cities, hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
Rock Island City Manager Randy Tweet sent an email to city council members giving them advance notice about the $27.5 million on Wednesday.
"That number is beyond anything we expected," Tweet wrote. "I don't know when we will get final confirmation. At this point it is too early to make any recommendations on how to use these funds."
Tweet said Thursday that city leaders were expecting an amount similar to the $1.6 million received last year in CURE funding.
"I think, like most communities, it came as a shock," Tweet said. "To see $27 million, that was quite a number. We were expecting the same kind of assistance like we saw last year.
"I can't tell you at this point what we'll do with it. It's not something that will be decided in a day; the council will have to have discussions. We took a hit last year. There are plenty of opportunities to make a difference for the citizens, businesses and non-profit agencies."
Tweet said some of the money could also be spent on infrastructure.
"There will be long discussions; it's great news for us," he said. "We'll be able to use this to make a difference to benefit everyone."
Mayor Mike Thoms issued a statement late Thursday crediting collaborations between the city and other elected officials.
"As mayor, it’s my responsibility to work with our local, state, and federal officials to advocate for our community," Thoms said. “We are tremendously fortunate to have great working relationships across the board, and I am grateful that Rock Island is benefiting from those long term collaborations.
"Potentially, Rock Island faced a really tough economic landscape coming out of the COVID restrictions. Revenue is down, public health care costs are up, and municipal governments are struggling to fill the gaps; $27 million in relief funding will go a long way to help us through recovery."
Municipalities will be restricted from using the money to supplement pension funds or to offset a tax cut directly or indirectly. Funds must be spent by the end of calendar year 2024. The money will be delivered in two installments, with the first payment arriving within 60 days.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, issued a statement applauding Congress and Biden for their hard work in passing the legislation.
"As our nation begins to emerge from a dark winter, the American Rescue Plan is our guiding light," Bustos said. "This big, bold package is just what the doctor ordered — vaccine shots in arms, money in taxpayers’ pockets, our children back in schools and Americans back to work. This pandemic has spared no one — every single one of us has been touched by it over the last year and every corner of our communities have faced a tremendous amount of grief and struggle.
"The American Rescue Plan is an opportunity to deliver relief to our communities including more than $27 million to help Rock Island rebuild from the pandemic and invest in essential services."