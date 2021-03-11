Rock Island to receive $27.5 million from COVID-19 relief bill

"I can't tell you at this point what we'll do with it. It's not something that will be decided in a day; the council will have to have discussions. We took a hit last year. There are plenty of opportunities to make a difference for the citizens, businesses and non-profit agencies."

Tweet said some of the money could also be spent on infrastructure.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"There will be long discussions; it's great news for us," he said. "We'll be able to use this to make a difference to benefit everyone."

Mayor Mike Thoms issued a statement late Thursday crediting collaborations between the city and other elected officials.

"As mayor, it’s my responsibility to work with our local, state, and federal officials to advocate for our community," Thoms said. “We are tremendously fortunate to have great working relationships across the board, and I am grateful that Rock Island is benefiting from those long term collaborations.

"Potentially, Rock Island faced a really tough economic landscape coming out of the COVID restrictions. Revenue is down, public health care costs are up, and municipal governments are struggling to fill the gaps; $27 million in relief funding will go a long way to help us through recovery."