Rock Island to replace damaged docks at Schwiebert Riverfront Park for nearly $600,000

Two years after an unknown collision permanently damaged the dock at Schwiebert Park in Rock Island, city leaders are moving forward with having it replaced at a cost of nearly $600,000.
Alderman Randy Hurt, Ward 2, said the city has no choice but to pay to have the dock repaired.
"The city was awarded a (federal) grant for the project over 10 years ago with the requirement that the dock be maintained and in working order through 2032," Hurt said before the meeting. "If the city opts not to maintain the dock, the city will be required to repay the $1.5 million grant."
City council members on Monday approved a contract for $596,249 with General Constructors, Inc., of Bettendorf. A portion of the funding, $120,000, will come from the downtown TIF district.
Alderman Dylan Parker, Ward 5, recused himself citing his employment as a construction analyst with the Indiana-Illinois-Iowa Foundation for Fair Contracting. Alderwoman Judith Gilbert, Ward 3, was absent.
Public Works Director Michael Bartels said the dock damage occurred Dec. 31, 2019. The damaged gangway was removed Jan. 3, 2020 and the dock was removed two weeks later when it was discovered a section of it had broken loose and was floating down the river.
"There was no camera footage we could find that shows a barge hitting it," Bartels said. "We've been working with the DNR and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to get a plan in place. The number of boats that utilize that ramp has been reduced, so we don't need that long of an outer section.
"There is no walkway out to the dock, the gangway is gone," he said. "The dock has been out of commission since the accident; there is no way for anyone to use the docks."
The collision to the dock was so significant, it was discovered that the underwater structural piles were damaged or dislodged and the gangway hitch mount also was destroyed beyond reuse.
Interim City Manager John Gripp said no one is sure if the dock was damaged by a barge or an ice jam. He said when the new dock is installed, a modification will be made bringing it closer to shore to help prevent future collisions of any kind.
Alderman Moses Robinson, Ward 1, asked if anything would be installed on the new dock to prevent it from being damaged in the future.
"I know this is an ongoing thing. This particular time, it actually went to failure," Robinson said. "But this particular dock has been hit on numerous occasions. Every time the river freezes and that ice comes down, we run into the same type of issue. Have we discussed how to limit the damage on that?"
Gripp said the northernmost section of the dock will be removed and the length of the dock will be shortened.
"We feel that is going to take care of a lot of those risks," Gripp said.
Alderwoman Jenni Swanson, Ward 4, asked if it was possible to install a dock that could accommodate riverboat cruising companies.
"Or are we too close to the lock and dam to have a dock like that that would be big enough for a cruise boat?" Swanson said.
Gripp said the city had hoped to explore options with Channel Cat Water Taxi, but didn't think it would be an option for the company at this time.
"I still continue to pursue that," he said. "Also, the docks need to see a little more usage. We need to have events or promotions with downtown businesses to access the docks from the river. We've had conversations like that as well."
Mayor Mike Thoms said he spoke with both Viking and American cruise lines about possibly docking in Rock Island, but was told the bend along the river wall does not allow for enough length for a larger cruise boat to dock.
"Even if you pushed it out a little bit, it would impede right in front of Modern Woodman," Thoms said.