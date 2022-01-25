Rock Island to replace damaged docks at Schwiebert Riverfront Park for nearly $600,000

"There was no camera footage we could find that shows a barge hitting it," Bartels said. "We've been working with the DNR and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to get a plan in place. The number of boats that utilize that ramp has been reduced, so we don't need that long of an outer section.

"There is no walkway out to the dock, the gangway is gone," he said. "The dock has been out of commission since the accident; there is no way for anyone to use the docks."

The collision to the dock was so significant, it was discovered that the underwater structural piles were damaged or dislodged and the gangway hitch mount also was destroyed beyond reuse.

Interim City Manager John Gripp said no one is sure if the dock was damaged by a barge or an ice jam. He said when the new dock is installed, a modification will be made bringing it closer to shore to help prevent future collisions of any kind.

Alderman Moses Robinson, Ward 1, asked if anything would be installed on the new dock to prevent it from being damaged in the future.