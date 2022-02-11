Rock Island to vote on controversial Black History Trail grant Monday

A battle is brewing over a federal grant awarded to Rock Island to be used toward establishing a Black history trail in the city.

The $33,500 grant, called the African American Civil Rights Grant, was awarded last year by the National Park Service and the U.S. Historic Preservation Fund to help the city create 10 sites of historic or cultural significance.

But the grant applicants and Black residents in the community are at odds with how the grant was obtained and how to move forward. The grant was written and applied for through the city by Natalie Linville-Mass, owner of Media Link, a Quad-City advertising agency, and Charles Pearson, owner of Pearson Consulting, a heritage management consulting firm.

When Rock Island residents Gaye Burnett and Shellie Moore Guy heard about the grant, they felt excluded in the process of telling of their own Black history and formed the Rock Island Coalition of African American Stakeholders with other Black residents to give their community a stronger voice when situations like these arise.

The coalition is asking the city to return the grant, saying it is simply "a means to expand their economic development plan."

City council members will vote Monday night on three options regarding the grant: proceed with the history project as originally planned and consider a consulting agreement with Pearson Consulting and Media Link; discard Pearson Consulting and Media Link as consultants and consider other contractors; or return the grant to the National Park Service and not proceed with the project at all.

Pearson, who is Black, has done work on the African American Story Trail in Iowa.

"Anybody who is African American in Rock Island and wants to contribute to the planning process, the door is wide open," Pearson said Friday. "But the problem is, I still haven't been paid to take those steps."

Pearson said Rock Island does not have any historic African-American properties listed on the National Register of Historic Places and furthermore, the city's historic preservation commission has no Black members.

"Without having an African American like myself, that is an expert in certified local government programming, it's impossible for Shelli (Moore Guy) and the coalition to assist a preservation initiative," he said. "The city owns the properties; the city has to come up with an alliance with that coalition. The city is the overseer of the project. The confusion is that when it comes to story telling, the city and QC Passport is doing the story telling."

Pearson said his part will be in helping the city to nominate 10 properties to the National Historic Registry.

"We feel that the city has acted with total disrespect for the Black community," members of the coalition said in a press release Thursday. "To us, the Black Community, this is more than a marker on a tourism trail; it is the stories of our lives, the stories of our ancestors' past and the stories of our children's futures. Because knowing their past will make children stronger, more resilient and build better citizens for the future."

The coalition members are asking that skillful historians, archivists, and musicologists document and preserve their memories and experiences.

"It is also important that they capture the wisdom of our personal and first-hand accounts of pivotal events of our family’s rich history and contributions to the city of Rock Island," they wrote.

The coalition is asking for credentialed professors from Augustana College or other professionals with expertise to assist in the telling of Black history or "community members that have been and are currently documenting and curating the local Black history of Rock Island."

Pearson agreed that the Black community was disrespected.

"When it comes to the African American community and local history, you definitely want someone who is African American to take the lead or have a position in the group or organization you are serving," he said.

"You don't want the end of Black History month having a sour note when we can fix it by just understanding what the situation really is, which is the Black community trying to figure out where they fit in with QC Passport and the city of Rock Island."

He said Friday that he and Linville-Mass will move forward with the project anyway, regardless of a grant or contract with the city.

"The project that we felt would be marketable is 'Black life along the Mississippi River,'" he said. "I don't even care about the grant that much anymore. This is one of the first times for the African-American community when the city will take city property and list it on the National Register (of Historic Places). It is unheard of."

Rock Island city council will meet Monday, Feb. 14 at 6:45 p.m. at City Hall, 1528 Third Ave., Rock Island.

