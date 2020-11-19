Rock Island water plant employees concerned city will sell service and facility to private company

"For the sake of the citizens, especially individuals who can't afford higher rates in this town, it can negatively impact their personal economy," Hartman said. "On a personal note, this would affect our retirements and possibly our benefits and wages. I think it would be a detriment to the city if we were to lose nearly 400 years of (combined) experience on a system. We understand how to take care of it better than a private industry would if they came in to make a profit."

Sandy O'Neill, who has worked as a chemist at the water plant for 33 years, thinks the city should let residents decide if they want to sell the water service and facility by placing a referendum on the ballot in the April 6 municipal election.

Mayor Mike Thoms said Illinois American Water approached the city about a year ago and made a presentation to city staff and council members during the Feb. 24 study session.

"We are not selling at this point. We are investigating whether we want to privatize the water and sewer," Thoms said. "We've given (Illinois American Water) data so they could put some numbers together. But, we are a public entity, so we have to put it out for (RFP) bid. We can't just sell it without bidding it. We don't even have an idea whether that is the route we want to go.