Rock Island will provide water services and lighting maintenance for Rock Island Arsenal

Bartels said the city and other surrounding communities were contacted by the Arsenal a few years ago and a meeting was held to explore if there was interest in partnering with the Arsenal on shared services. In March 2019, Rock Island agreed to provide solid waste collection services to the island and Moline agreed to provide recycling services, replacing contracts with Republic Services and Allied Waste.

Bartels said Rock Island had already been providing wastewater treatment and sewer services to the Arsenal for several decades.

"Any wastewater that comes from the Arsenal goes to the city of Rock Island's sewer treatment system," he said. "It's been going on since the '60s."

In a release, the Rock Island Arsenal Office of Public Affairs said the Arsenal is "committed to enhancing Army readiness and building positive, mutually beneficial relationships with the communities surrounding the installation."

The move is part of ongoing efforts by the federal government to shift maintenance of water services from military installations to local municipalities around the country.