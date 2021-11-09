Rock Island's 2022 budget shows $16 million shortfall

The city of Rock Island shows a $16 million shortfall in its proposed 2022 budget.
Interim Finance Director Linda Barnes presented the 2022 budget to council members on Monday, showing $127.1 million in expenditures and $111.1 million in projected revenues.
"The last few years, balancing the general fund has been a challenge, especially with flat revenues," Barnes said.
The 2022 budget shows a slight decrease in the proposed property tax rate, going from $2.75 to $2.74 per $100 of equalized assessed value, or EAV. The amount equals $751 per $100,000 of assessed home value. The new rate means a decrease of $2.07 per $100,000 annually for a homeowner.
"The tax rate has gone up only $50 in the past 15 years per $100,000," Barnes said.
A resident's property tax bill is made up of several taxing districts, including the county, school district, airport and township. The city's portion of the property tax bill comprises 21.4% and when combined with the library, makes up 25.4% of the overall bill.
Barnes said the city's budgeted expenditures have increased 3% from last year's budget. The largest portions by category are $55.5 million for personnel; $31.2 million for services; and $10.8 million for debt service.
Due to an increase in salaries and rising pension costs, Barnes said personnel costs make up 44% of overall expenditures — up 1% from last year.
"There are over 4,000 revenue and expense accounts among the city's different funds," Barnes said. "The city has over 40 different funds to budget. Some of the city's funds have challenges and it is management's goal to keep financial impacts to a minimum and, at the same time, to provide the services the citizens and businesses expect to continue to receive.
"The city has weathered some fiscal challenges," she said. "It is important to preserve the current position and take steps to maintain, but ideally, improve the financial future."
The highest expenditures by fund are $41.1 million in the city's general fund; $27.9 million for water, sewer, storm and refuse; $10.9 million for police and fire pensions; and $7 million for economic development. Within the general fund is $16.2 million budgeted for salaries; $9.6 million for pension costs; and $2.8 million for health insurance.
The highest revenues the city expects to earn are $26.5 million in charges for services such as water and sewer, golfing fees and fitness center memberships; $27.2 million for 'other,' which includes self-insurance premiums, employer portions of health insurance and employer/employee retirement contributions; $25 million from local and state taxes; and $17.7 million in property tax income.
Barnes said the COVID pandemic created challenges for Rock Island, especially with regard to gaming tax revenue. The city brought in $4.3 million in gaming revenue in 2018; $4.1 million in 2019; and $1.5 million in 2020; while 2021 gaming revenue is "projected to come in slightly under $2 million."
"The city has relied on gaming revenue for debt payments and to fund other capital improvement projects," she said.
Barnes said the city could make up some of the revenue shortfall with a portion of the $27.5 million it is receiving in American Rescue Plan funding; by delaying street maintenance and reconstruction projects; or eliminate or delay filling vacant positions.
Council members will vote to approve the budget on first and second readings during the Dec. 13 and Dec. 20 council meetings.