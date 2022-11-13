Rock Island's proposed downtown taxing district: What exactly is it?

Downtown Rock Island is teetering on the edge of potential for a big revival that proposes an additional property tax.

A Special Service Area (SSA) works by levying a tax in a specific area of the city, which will then benefit from the proceeds. Property owners in the proposed SSA would pay a 1.15% tax on their assessed value.

Rock Island has taken steps in considering the SSA but has not made any further moves to establish the downtown taxing district.

It’s been met with opposition from downtown property owners and residents who say they are for downtown revitalization but can’t support what is being proposed.

Community and Economic Development Director Miles Brainard said the state of downtown had been an ongoing discussion for two years and that a task force was formed to look at viable options for revitalization downtown.

“The most obvious and straightforward options that have come forward are first to establish an SSA,” Brainard said.

But the additional tax has been one of many points of contention, with opponents arguing that the tax will make the city less desirable to do business in, and with rising inflation, now is not the time to propose an additional tax.

“You can’t just keep raising the taxes because we’re in a death spiral right now, and we need to turn that around,” Scott Wolf said.

Wolf is a Moline resident who purchased an abandoned building in Rock Island and spoke at the first public hearing on Oct. 24, saying the additional tax will drive people out of doing business in Rock Island.

But supporters of the SSA say they see the benefit of having a unique funding source for a particular area, and that it’s a unique opportunity for downtown property owners to have a direct say in where the money goes.

Dollars generated from the special service will go back into downtown, providing services, activities and improvements.

Revenue collected from taxes levied or imposed within the district would be used toward special services such as litter pick-up, maintenance of flower plantings, hospitality assistance for visitors, district signage, branding/marketing activities and supplemental business programs.

Jack Cullen, downtown Rock Island director, said to simply put it, an SSA was a funding tool that reinvested into downtown.

“The special service area is that vehicle to ensure that we can continue to maintain, improve, program and promote downtown in the coming years,” Cullen said.

East Moline, Moline, Davenport, and Bettendorf have established SSAs. Moline and East Moline manage them in-house, whereas Davenport and Bettendorf have contracted services with the Chamber to manage the Downtown Davenport Partnership and the Downtown Bettendorf Organization.

In Iowa, SSAs are referred to as Self-Improved Municipal Improvement Districts, or SSMIDs, which provide the same special services as an SSA.

People have also expressed concern regarding the Chamber running it along with the budget and how much is being allocated toward chamber fees and salaries.

Brett Hitchcock, owner of Circa ‘21 Dinner Playhouse, spoke at a few council meetings, saying he is for downtown revitalization but does not support the SSA, raising concerns with the budget.

According to the draft budget, the place management organization would have a yearly budget of $534,750. Based on the proposed tax levy of 1.15%, the SSA would generate about $315,000 per year, with the city funding $150,000 and the private sector funding $69,750.

The draft budget also allocates salaries for Chamber fees and staff.

Cullen said that it took people to perform services, business attraction, execution of marketing programs and campaigns, or implementation of different promotions and events.

“It takes people to provide these services,” Cullen said.

Different roles include an executive and operations direction, clean and safe ambassadors, and community navigators.

The $69,750 from the private sector would go toward Chamber support costs that include executive and administrative staff support, payroll, finance, grant management, human resources, insurance, office supplies and IT support.

Cullen emphasized that the budget is not final and that how much money and where it is going can be changed as the city negotiates with the QC Chamber for the proposed SSA.

People have also expressed worry about the Chamber running it, saying they felt left out of the process thus far and that they will not have a say if it goes forward.

“If and when an organization is created and a special service area ordinance is established, that governing board of directors would have the final say in how the dollars that this place management organization collect would be spent and implemented,” Cullen said.

The governing board would include stakeholders within the proposed SSA limits.

The SSA is being proposed for a five-year trial period.

Brainard said it would give enough time to establish the SSA. He said the first two years would be getting the special services in place along with the place management finding their footing.

Years three and four would then be focused on observing how well it is all working out with the place management and the funding the SSA provides. The final year would be evaluation and the council deciding whether or not to continue the SSA, change the boundaries, continue services with the place management organization or go a completely different route.

“The idea here is to avoid a situation where we put something in place and then it’s just stuck that way forever,” Brainard said.

The final public hearing for the SSA is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 14, in Rock Island Council Chambers at 5 p.m. A 60-day waiting period will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to allow for objection petitions to be submitted.