Rock Island's unfunded pension liability exceeds $122 million

When Illinois American Water executives made their pitch to Rock Island city council members July 26, they named the city's underfunded police and fire pensions as one of the reasons the city should sell off its water and sewer system.
The sale would give the city instant cash it could apply to its pension debt, they said.
The growing cost of pensions has put the city of Rock Island under financial strain: The city's police, firefighter and Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund pension liability is more than $122 million, with a funding level of just 40.2% for police, 31.8% for firefighter pension funds and 89% for IMRF.
Pensions are paid for primarily from the property tax levy, while IMRF is supported by various funding sources, such as taxes, fees and enterprise funds that come from water, parks and recreation.
Rock Island Alderman Mark Poulos, Ward 6, was a Rock Island police officer for 33 years and Coal Valley police chief for five years. He is now a member of the Illinois Police Officer Pension Investment Fund Board, created last year to consolidate the funds from 373 police pension funds in Illinois.
"There were several years when it was underfunded, but the last 10 years, councils have made the commitment to catch up," Poulos said. "Rock Island has always put money into the fund. The reason for under funding was that previous administrations used an inaccurate actuarial assumption. State law says we are supposed to be fully funded by 2040.
"(American Water) knows the pension system is a sore spot with cities," Poulos said. "They know we have that unfunded liability there and this is one way to reduce the impact to the taxpayer. It is the means of negotiating a sale. But I have no idea where (the sale) is going. I don't want to make a decision based on emotions; I want to make a decision based on facts."
According to the Jan. 1, 2021 Nyhart actuarial valuation report, Rock Island's unfunded liability for the firefighter's pension fund is $55.5 million and the unfunded liability for the police pension fund is $61.7 million. According to the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund annual report, the city had $4.8 million in underfunded liability as of Dec. 31, 2020.
In 2020, Rock Island paid out $4.7 million to 89 retired firefighters or their beneficiaries; $5 million to 99 retired police officers or their beneficiaries; and $6.2 million to 318 retired city employees through IMRF.
"The pensions are sustainable if all participating agencies contribute the required contributions," City Manager Randy Tweet said. "Rock Island makes the required annual contributions."
Tweet said in 2020, the city contributed nearly $1.4 million to IMRF, with employees contributing 4.5% of their salaries; $3.4 million to the firefighters' pension fund, with employees contributing 9.9% of their salaries; and $3.7 million to the police pension fund, with employees contributing 9.8% of their salaries.
Although selling the water and sewer system to Illinois American Water would give the city an instant cash flow of millions of dollars, Tweet said council members have not made a decision whether to sell it and if that money would be applied to pension debt.
"Because the city council is only gathering information at this point, there have been no discussions on where the city would apply any proceeds from a sale," he said.