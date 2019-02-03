The Rock River on Sunday crested amid ice-caused flooding, with minor flooding again expected Thursday.
National Weather Service officials reported the Rock River was near 12.9 feet Sunday afternoon at Joslin and 11.76 feet at Moline. Flood stage at both locations is 12 feet.
According to the NWS, warming temperatures and snowmelt were contributing to rises in Rock River levels on Sunday. This week's weather also offers an elevated risk for break-up ice jams, the NWS said.
Minor flooding was occurring on the Rock River Sunday. NWS officials said the river is expected to recede Monday and Tuesday before again rising Wednesday and exceeding flood stages on Thursday.
Although flooding on the Rock River is considered more likely in the spring, its sixth highest crest at Moline, 15.40 feet, occurred Feb. 24, 2017. On 23, 1997, it reached 18.88 feet at Joslin.