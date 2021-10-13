Rockford Alderman announces candidacy for Illinois' 17th Congressional District

"It truly bothers me about the level of leadership we have in Congress and in government right now," he said. "You can talk to any colleague of mine and they'll tell you, I am a no drama, no nonsense, results-oriented person. That's the type of representative I want to be for the 17th District in Illinois."

Logemann grew up in Lancaster, Wis., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, with a bachelor of arts degree in social studies education. He moved to Rockford in 2014 to be closer to family. He and his wife, Sarah, also a teacher, have two daughters.

Logemann served a tour of duty in Afghanistan from Sept. 2019 to April 2020 with the Army National Guard. He said the recent withdrawal of American troops was a "surreal experience to watch" and "painful to see" since there are a few language interpreters he worked with who remain in Afghanistan.

"I utilized Rep. Bustos' office to try and help some of the interpreters that I worked with in Afghanistan," he said. "Thankfully, two of the interpreters I worked with made it back to the United States, but they are worried about their families."