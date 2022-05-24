Routine bridge inspections could disrupt plans for funds

WHAT WE KNOW: The Illinois Department of Transportation requires routine inspection of bridges every three to five years.

WHAT'S NEW: Colona could be on the hook for any required bridge maintenance following the inspection this year of two bridges, one on Briar Bluff Road and the other on East 450th Street. City Clerk Barbara Winegar said if any necessary repairs were expensive, perhaps the city could use $336,000 in Rebuild Illinois money that had been considered to complete Chestnut Drive in the Greenwood Addition. If not, economic development chairman Sarah Lack said city officials are awaiting costs from Mid-American Energy on getting gas lines installed at the Chestnut Drive development.

Also, Mayor Rich Holman reported the city has 45 days to respond to a letter from the state asking Colona to inspect the interior and exterior of its water tower and paint the exterior. Holman said the job would cost $250,000 to $300,000 and by the time it got bid out the city would schedule the work for some time in the next year's budget.

WHAT'S NEXT: Public Works Director Mike Stephens reported that the family of Dan Motsinger was tent camping Sunday at Colona's Scott Family Park and had just decided to go home because of the rain when a half-hour later a large oak tree fell on their campsite, crushing the picnic table.

"It would have crushed everybody," Stephens said. Saying it was a warning sign for the future with more storms to come, he said a contractor who removed a large dead hanging branch has offered to mark dangerous trees for removal at the resort. He said some ash trees had been weakened by emerald ash borer, while some other trees like the oak tree that fell on Sunday could appear to be healthy.

