Among more than 11,000 tons of debris from 324 Main St. are dozens of former residents' personal belongings, including TVs, computers and keepsakes.

All of it — brick, beams, walls, floor tile, cabinetry, appliances, belongings, etc. — will be deposited at the Scott Area Landfill, according to asbestos-specific procedures. A Scott County District judge on Friday ordered a halt to what's left of demolition at the partially collapsed downtown Davenport apartment building until 8 p.m. Tuesday to allow lawyers and experts to examine the wreckage for evidence.

Constructed in 1906 and opened in 1907 as a hotel, the building was expected to contain asbestos. Until the 1970s, asbestos was widely used in construction materials, including insulation, pipe wrap, and ceiling and floor tiles.

Normally, federal requirements dictate that commercial buildings must be inspected and asbestos removed before demolition can take place. But there's an exception for buildings ordered razed after being deemed structurally unsound, which was the case at 324 Main St. following the May 28 partial collapse that killed three people.

During demolition, Hawkeye Environmental conducted ambient air quality monitoring, Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) spokesperson Julie Tack wrote in an email to a reporter Friday.

"No asbestos was found in any of the air samples," she wrote.

Employees in air quality for the DNR spoke with Davenport department heads soon after the collapse to advise them of federal asbestos requirements, Tack wrote, as well as with company D.W. Zinser.

The city announced June 1 it had hired the D.W. Zinser Commercial Demolition company to assist with recovery and demolition work.

On June 5, a complaint was filed against D.W. Zinser, relating to health and asbestos in the 52801 ZIP code, which covers downtown Davenport, according to the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration website.

The case remained open Monday, and from the website, the details of the investigation and who filed the complaint were not clear.

Kyle Fisher, the listed contact for Zinser on paperwork notifying the state of demolition, told a Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus reporter that OSHA and the state DNR have been "heavily involved" throughout the demolition process.

"We have air sampling, which shows everything has been under the air limits," Fisher said, adding that third-party evaluations were conducted to verify the air testing to show everything was "up to snuff."

In documents signed June 9, D.W. Zinser notified the state DNR it would begin demolition of the building, which was expected to contain asbestos, June 12. It pledged to keep materials damp to prevent asbestos from entering the air and that it would take the materials suspected to contain asbestos away in lined containers.

At the landfill

All of the rubble from The Davenport is being treated as contaminated material, because asbestos could not be removed beforehand, said Brian Sealas, operations manager at the Scott Area Landfill.

The landfill regularly disposes of asbestos-contaminated material, Sealas said. In his 18 years with the commission, however, it has not had to deal with 11,000 tons at once.

A hole has been dug specifically for the building debris, he said, and it is located away from other waste.

Iowa law prohibits anyone from sorting or going through rubble once it arrives at a landfill because of the concern of asbestos, said Bryce Spalcup, deputy director of the Waste Commission of Scott County. In other words, the material won't be sorted once it arrives.

The debris instead will be wetted, wrapped, and transported to the landfill in lined containers or dump trucks, and a sprinkler system will keep it damp as it's weighed, Spalcup said. Staff will take precautions, including wearing respirators and sending samples to a lab to test for any exposure, he said.

"The risk is low, but it's still there," he said, adding that staff safety and environmental impact are the commission's top priorities.

When products containing asbestos are disturbed, tiny asbestos fibers are released into the air, according to the American Cancer Institute. Over time, accumulated asbestos fibers can be trapped in the lungs and cause tissue inflammation and scarring. People who become ill from asbestos usually have been exposed to it on a regular basis, most often in a job where they have worked directly with the material or through substantial environmental contact, according to the institute.

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, wetting the material suspected to contain asbestos when demolishing a building is "the most common and effective method to control the release of asbestos fibers into the air and reduce the risk of inhalation."

Reporter Tom Loewy contributed to this story.