Sanders insists he is the strongest candidate to take on Trump

"This is a moment in which we need American leadership not to think that climate change is a hoax as Trump does, but to literally bring the world together for our survival," Sanders said. "Maybe instead of spending $1.8 trillion a year globally on weapons of destruction in an arms race, maybe we should pool our resources and fight our common enemy, climate change."

Sanders said climate change ties into "everything," and that all countries need to work together.

"We could do all the right things; China could do all the right things. But if Russia doesn't do it and India doesn't do it, it doesn't work. We are facing the clock. If we do nothing, the scientists are saying the temperature of the earth may go up four or five degrees Centigrade, and that would mean absolute devastation.

"We've got a moron in the White House who doesn't even think climate change is real."

Sanders said Trump will be a strong opponent for any Democratic nominee. The key to beating Trump, he said, is high voter turnout, especially among young voters.

Sanders acknowledged the country's low unemployment and healthy 401K balances give the perception of a strong economy, which could be an advantage for Trump in the election.