Sangeetha Rayapati gains more votes in Moline mayoral election after votes are canvassed

Votes in the Rock Island County April 6 municipal election have been canvassed, changing official results in a handful of races, but not enough to overturn any of the outcomes.
Out of the 90,239 registered voters in the county, only 14,644 cast ballots, for a turnout of just over 16% participation.
Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney said 23 mail-in ballots arrived after April 6 and were factored into the final results. Ballots had to be postmarked by midnight April 6 in order to be counted and had up to two weeks to arrive. After arrival, the ballots were processed by the election judges.
"The turnout was typical of a municipal and township election," Kinney said.
About an additional 1,000 voters cast ballots in Moline compared to four years ago — a 20% increase.
"That's because of the mayor's race and city council," Kinney said. "The (candidates) were really out working for it."
All incumbents on the Moline ballot were defeated, including Acri; Alderman at-large Sonia Berg; David Parker, Ward 2; Kevin Schoonmaker, Ward 6; and former Alderman John Zelnio, who had run for Dick Potter's 4th Ward seat.
Newly-elected Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati picked up an additional seven votes while incumbent Stephanie Acri picked up six more votes, bringing the official total to 3,875 votes for Rayapati and 2,457 for Acri.
One of the closest races, that between incumbent East Moline 7th Ward Alderman J.R. Rico and his challenger, former longtime Alderman Gary Westbrook, remained unchanged with Rico winning by two votes, 50 to 48.
The narrow victory of newly-elected East Moline 5th Ward Alderwoman Rhea Oakes also remained unchanged with 129 votes for Oakes to 124 votes for incumbent Alderman Yao Frederic Kotoku.
Official election results can be viewed on the Rock Island County website under the "current election results" tab.