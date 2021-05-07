Sangeetha Rayapati gains more votes in Moline mayoral election after votes are canvassed

Votes in the Rock Island County April 6 municipal election have been canvassed, changing official results in a handful of races, but not enough to overturn any of the outcomes.

Out of the 90,239 registered voters in the county, only 14,644 cast ballots, for a turnout of just over 16% participation.

Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney said 23 mail-in ballots arrived after April 6 and were factored into the final results. Ballots had to be postmarked by midnight April 6 in order to be counted and had up to two weeks to arrive. After arrival, the ballots were processed by the election judges.

"The turnout was typical of a municipal and township election," Kinney said.

About an additional 1,000 voters cast ballots in Moline compared to four years ago — a 20% increase.

"That's because of the mayor's race and city council," Kinney said. "The (candidates) were really out working for it."